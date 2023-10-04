Audio
House searches for new speaker after McCarthy ousted

By Aditi Sangal and Adrienne Vogt, CNN

Updated 8:16 a.m. ET, October 4, 2023
8 Posts
4 min ago

It is still unclear who will run for GOP leadership after McCarthy's ouster

From CNN's Manu Raju

The Speaker's gavel rests on the podium in the House Chamber of the US Capitol after Rep. Kevin McCarthy was elected Speaker of the House in January.
The Speaker's gavel rests on the podium in the House Chamber of the US Capitol after Rep. Kevin McCarthy was elected Speaker of the House in January. Win McNamee/Getty Images

It is still unclear exactly who is running for the top three Republican positions, according to multiple GOP sources.

Steve Scalise, Kevin Hern and Jim Jordan have been talking to their colleagues since last night and are weighing a run, according to GOP sources, but it’s unclear if all three will end up running for speaker or if they seek different leadership positions.

Scalise could be seen as an heir apparent because he’s been the No. 2, but by no means is he a lock. Hern and Jordan may opt to run for other positions, or could run for speaker. And other candidates could emerge as well, including potentially interim speaker Patrick McHenry.

The GOP moderates will be a key bloc of voters and none of the three are moderates, so it’s possible other candidates emerge as well. Also, the current GOP Whip Tom Emmer is seen as a potential candidate for majority leader and McHenry could run for that as well, the sources said. But neither have declared their candidacy.

It’s still unclear who will run for what — and things should become clearer over the next couple days.

What to look out for: On Tuesday, Republicans is expected to conduct a candidate forum. The GOP conference will nominate their candidate for speaker and pick their new leadership team sometime next week— which only requires a majority vote. Then the full House will vote for the new speaker. The timing of the full floor vote is still unclear.

13 min ago

These are the 8 House Republicans who voted to oust McCarthy

From CNN's Piper Hudspeth Blackburn

Top row: Andy Biggs of Arizona, Ken Buck of Colorado, Tim Burchett of Tennessee and Elijah Crane of Arizona. Bottom row: Matt Gaetz of Florida, Bob Good of Virginia, Nancy Mace of South Carolina and Matt Rosendale of Montana.
Top row: Andy Biggs of Arizona, Ken Buck of Colorado, Tim Burchett of Tennessee and Elijah Crane of Arizona. Bottom row: Matt Gaetz of Florida, Bob Good of Virginia, Nancy Mace of South Carolina and Matt Rosendale of Montana. (AP)

A group of eight House Republicans joined with Democrats Tuesday in a historic vote to remove Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy as speaker.

The House will now have to elect a new speaker.

The vote in the House of Representatives on the motion to vacate was 216-210, with Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz leading the effort. Because of the GOP’s razor-thin majority in the House and a Democratic conference united against him, McCarthy needed the support of nearly all of his party’s members to keep the gavel.

It was not immediately clear who would replace the California Republican, and GOP Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina was named speaker in the interim.

Here are the House Republicans who voted to oust McCarthy:

  • Andy Biggs of Arizona
  • Ken Buck of Colorado
  • Tim Burchett of Tennessee
  • Eli Crane of Arizona
  • Matt Gaetz of Florida
  • Bob Good of Virginia
  • Nancy Mace of South Carolina
  • Matt Rosendale of Montana

CNN’s Clare Foran, Melanie Zanona, Haley Talbot, Kristin Wilson and Annie Grayer contributed to this report.

32 min ago

Here are the Republicans who may be asked or are mulling run for speaker

From CNN's Melanie Zanona, Annie Grayer and Manu Raju

After the ouster of Kevin McCarthy, here are the Republicans who are considering running for speaker or who are being courted to run.

The candidate forum for GOP members to make their case is on Tuesday. 

  • House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, the No. 2 Republican, has started reaching out to members about a potential speakership bid, per source familiar. Scalise, who has blood cancer, told CNN “I feel great” when asked if he would feel up for the job. 
  • Republican Study Committee Chairman Kevin Hern has “been approached by multiple members and is taking it very seriously,” a source familiar told CNN. Hern is the chairman of the largest conservative group in the House. 
  •  House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan is being encouraged by conservative Republicans to run for speaker, and he is open to doing so, a GOP lawmaker — someone who would like to see Jordan as speaker — told CNN. Jordan, who has consistently ruled out running for speaker, seems to have kept open the option. “It’s a conference decision,” he told CNN.
  • House Majority Whip Tom Emmer is someone members have also floated as a top contender for the job. Emmer, meanwhile, is at least publicly throwing his support behind Scalise: “Steve Scalise has been a friend for a long time. He would be a great speaker,” he told reporters.
17 min ago

McCarthy speaker sign remains in place after workers appeared to be starting work to remove it

From CNN’s Kristin Wilson and Haley Talbot

After workers appeared to be removing the sign above the speaker’s office that bears Kevin McCarthy's name in the Capitol building, the carpenters and their ladder moved away. The sign remains in place.

Former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy walks back into the office of the Speaker of the House after holding a press conference Tuesday night.
Former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy walks back into the office of the Speaker of the House after holding a press conference Tuesday night. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

29 min ago

McCarthy has not thought about resigning after losing speakership vote

Former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy speaks to reporters in Washington, DC, after he was ousted on Tuesday.
Former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy speaks to reporters in Washington, DC, after he was ousted on Tuesday. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Kevin McCarthy said he has not thought about resigning after being voted out of his speakership on Tuesday.

He said he knew becoming Speaker of the House would be challenging, especially after making concessions that allowed one member to bring a motion to vacate him from the post.

“But, you know what, if I lose my job over doing what I truly believe is right, I’m very at peace with it,” McCarthy said.

Referring to relying on some Democratic cooperation to pass a stopgap measure to keep the government open for 45 days over the weekend, McCarthy said “I know they would make a motion on me.”

“It didn’t make one bit of difference,” McCarthy said. “I felt very comfortable in that decision and I think the American public believe that decision was right.”
58 min ago

McCarthy says he does not regret negotiating or "choosing governance over grievance"

Rep. Kevin McCarthy speaks to reporters after he was voted out as of Speaker of the House on Tuesday, October 3, 2023.
Rep. Kevin McCarthy speaks to reporters after he was voted out as of Speaker of the House on Tuesday, October 3, 2023. J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Rep. Kevin McCarthy said that even though he is no longer the Speaker of the House, he does not regret the choices that led to his ouster from the position.

"I don't regret standing up for choosing governance over grievance. It is my responsibility, it is my job. I do not regret negotiating. Our government is designed to find compromise. I don't regret my efforts to build coalitions and find solutions. I was raised to solve problems, not create them," he said at a news conference.

McCarthy said being the speaker was "one of the greatest honors" and that he leaves the post with a "sense of pride, accomplishment, and yes, optimism."

The California lawmaker said he “took a risk for the American public” on Saturday when he successfully engineered a last-minute bipartisan effort to avert a government shutdown. That reliance on Democratic votes to pass a continuing resolution opened up a fight with the right wing of his conference

“I could not look the troops in the eye and say I would not pay them,” he said.
58 min ago

McCarthy tells House Republicans he will not run again for speaker, GOP lawmaker says

From CNN's Haley Talbot, Melanie Zanona, Annie Grayer, Kristin Wilson, Sam Fossum and Manu Raju

Former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy is surrounded by staff, security and journalists as he walks through Statuary Hall after he was ousted at the Capitol on October 3, 2023, in Washington, DC.
Former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy is surrounded by staff, security and journalists as he walks through Statuary Hall after he was ousted at the Capitol on October 3, 2023, in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Kevin McCarthy told fellow House Republicans he will not run again for speaker, according to a GOP lawmaker.

A GOP conference meeting ended "abruptly" after McCarthy made the announcement, according to Rep. Ralph Norman.

"He’s not running,” Norman said. “He just said he’s not running.”

The room was “stunned,” he told CNN's Manu Raju.

"He wished everybody well," Norman added. 

1 hr ago

Vote for new House speaker will be next week, GOP lawmakers say

From CNN's Manu Raju

The House of Representatives will be in recess until next week and return Tuesday night for a conference meeting before a potential vote later that week on electing a new speaker, according to Reps. Matt Gaetz and Bob Good.

“Hopefully vote on a speaker on Wednesday. And I don't know if that would mean within conference Wednesday or within conference Tuesday night or on the floor,” Good said. 