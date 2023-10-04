The Speaker's gavel rests on the podium in the House Chamber of the US Capitol after Rep. Kevin McCarthy was elected Speaker of the House in January. Win McNamee/Getty Images

It is still unclear exactly who is running for the top three Republican positions, according to multiple GOP sources.

Steve Scalise, Kevin Hern and Jim Jordan have been talking to their colleagues since last night and are weighing a run, according to GOP sources, but it’s unclear if all three will end up running for speaker or if they seek different leadership positions.

Scalise could be seen as an heir apparent because he’s been the No. 2, but by no means is he a lock. Hern and Jordan may opt to run for other positions, or could run for speaker. And other candidates could emerge as well, including potentially interim speaker Patrick McHenry.

The GOP moderates will be a key bloc of voters and none of the three are moderates, so it’s possible other candidates emerge as well. Also, the current GOP Whip Tom Emmer is seen as a potential candidate for majority leader and McHenry could run for that as well, the sources said. But neither have declared their candidacy.

It’s still unclear who will run for what — and things should become clearer over the next couple days.

What to look out for: On Tuesday, Republicans is expected to conduct a candidate forum. The GOP conference will nominate their candidate for speaker and pick their new leadership team sometime next week— which only requires a majority vote. Then the full House will vote for the new speaker. The timing of the full floor vote is still unclear.