Rep. Jim Jordan arrives inside the House Chamber prior to the first vote for a new Speaker of the House at the Capitol in Washington, DC on Tuesday. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Conservative Republican Rep. Jim Jordan called off a second speaker’s vote Tuesday evening while he scrambled behind the scenes to try to win over 20 Republicans who voted against him earlier in the day.

Jordan has scheduled another vote for speaker for 11 a.m. ET Wednesday, where the Ohio Republican and his allies hope to see his support increase even in the face of entrenched opposition.

The level of GOP opposition to Jordan during Tuesday’s speaker’s vote – held exactly two weeks after the House ousted Kevin McCarthy – was a disappointment for Jordan’s allies who had expressed hopes that the number of holdouts would only be in the single digits.

The 20 Republicans who voted against Jordan include House Appropriations Chairwoman Kay Granger of Texas, Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida, Rep. Ken Buck of Colorado and a quartet of New York Republicans in purple districts. The anti-Jordan contingent cast six votes for McCarthy, seven votes for Majority Leader Steve Scalise and three for former New York GOP Rep. Lee Zeldin, among other alternatives.

Jordan’s opponents come from several factions. There are centrist Republicans concerned that the face of the House GOP would be a conservative hardliner, as well as lawmakers still furious at the small group of Republicans who forced out McCarthy and then opposed the speaker nomination of Scalise, who initially defeated Jordan inside the GOP conference, 113 to 99. Seven members of the House Appropriations Committee – which has fought Jordan’s opposition to spending bills for years – voted against Jordan.

Jordan can only afford to lose four GOP votes. The House’s slim margin is what led to McCarthy’s removal at the hands of a band of eight GOP rebels – and now a similarly sized group of House Republicans could block Jordan’s ascension, too.

After the first vote, the House recessed and Jordan shuffled between the speaker’s office and the majority whip’s office holding meetings, before Jordan said the next vote would be on Wednesday.

“We’re making progress. I feel good about it. We’re going to keep going,” Jordan said Tuesday afternoon. “I had great conversations, great discussions with our colleagues.”

