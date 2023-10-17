Audio
The latest on the House speaker race

By Mike Hayes and Ryan Brooks, CNN

Published 9:41 AM ET, Tue October 17, 2023
6 min ago

Jordan says "we will find out here pretty soon" if he has the votes

From CNN's Haley Talbot an Manu Raju

GOP Rep. Jim Jordan, just hours ahead of the speaker floor vote, would not say how many rounds he would go today but insisted “we need to get a speaker as soon as possible.” 

Jordan said he “hopes” to be speaker by the end of the day and “we will find out here pretty soon” if he has the votes on the floor. 

Jordan was asked specifically about GOP Rep. Ken Buck’s concerns over his past statements on the 2020 election, Jordan doubled down insisting a vast majority of GOP members objected. 

“It was unconstitutional to change our election law and that's what I objected to, as did the vast, vast majority of Republican members of Congress,” Jordan said. 

Jordan said he is not threatening to primary any members against his bid.

“Of course not,” he said when asked if he was threatening to primary any holdout members. 

“I am supporting the conference whether we win or lose but I think we are going to win,” he added.

Jordan did not answer when pressed on if he would acknowledge former President Donald Trump lost the election, as Buck has said it is important for a GOP speaker to do. Last night after meeting with Jordan, Buck said he is still a “no” on the floor.  

6 min ago

Trump posts support for Jim Jordan ahead of expected floor vote

From CNN's Kate Sullivan

In this November 2022 photo, former President Donald Trump welcomes Rep. Jim Jordan to the stage at a campaign rally at Dayton International Airport in Vandalia, Ohio.
In this November 2022 photo, former President Donald Trump welcomes Rep. Jim Jordan to the stage at a campaign rally at Dayton International Airport in Vandalia, Ohio. Michael Conroy/AP/File

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday morning posted a message of support for Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan ahead of the expected floor vote to decide who will become the next speaker of the House later today.

“Jim Jordan will be a GREAT Speaker of the House. As everyone knows, I have long ago given him my Complete and Total Endorsement!” Trump posted on Truth Social. 

Trump previously endorsed Jordan’s bid for speaker of the House earlier this month in another post on Truth Social. 

6 min ago

House Republicans picked Rep. Jim Jordan as their new speaker nominee on Friday

From CNN's Clare Foran and Jeremy Herb

Rep. Jim Jordan arrives for a House Republican Conference meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on October 13, 2023.
Rep. Jim Jordan arrives for a House Republican Conference meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on October 13, 2023. Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

House Republicans selected Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan as their new speaker nominee on Friday — but more than 50 Republicans voted against supporting him on the House floor.

Jordan sent the conference home for the weekend following Friday’s party votes, and lawmakers said he planned to use the time to speak with his opponents and try to win them over.

Jordan is facing resistance to be elected speaker on the floor thanks to the same math problem that doomed the bid of Majority Leader Steve Scalise, who initially won the GOP speaker nomination but dropped out of the race abruptly Thursday evening after facing a hardened bloc of opposition.

By failing to coalesce behind a candidate, the GOP conference has plunged the House into uncharted territory and effectively frozen the chamber at a time when major international and domestic crises loom, from Israel’s war against Hamas to a potential government shutdown in mid-November.

Jordan or any other Republican speaker candidate can only afford to lose four GOP votes when the House votes for speaker, if all members are voting, because winning a speaker vote requires a majority of the full House.

Jordan’s backers expressed confidence he still could get there, but the Ohio Republican faces a major uphill climb.

The House GOP conference selected Jordan on Friday as its latest speaker-designee in a 124-81 vote over GOP Rep. Austin Scott of Georgia — who made a surprise last-minute bid. Jordan gained only 25 supporters compared to Wednesday’s vote when Scalise defeated Jordan, 113-99.

Jordan then called a second vote asking members if they would support him on the floor, in an effort to see if that could shrink his opposition. That vote, which was cast by secret ballot, was 152-55 – laying bare the long road ahead for Jordan’s speakership bid to succeed.

Jordan has made a name for himself as a staunch ally of Donald Trump and was endorsed by the former president in his bid for the speakership. The Ohio Republican serves as chair of the powerful House Judiciary Committee.