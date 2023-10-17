GOP Rep. Jim Jordan, just hours ahead of the speaker floor vote, would not say how many rounds he would go today but insisted “we need to get a speaker as soon as possible.”

Jordan said he “hopes” to be speaker by the end of the day and “we will find out here pretty soon” if he has the votes on the floor.

Jordan was asked specifically about GOP Rep. Ken Buck’s concerns over his past statements on the 2020 election, Jordan doubled down insisting a vast majority of GOP members objected.

“It was unconstitutional to change our election law and that's what I objected to, as did the vast, vast majority of Republican members of Congress,” Jordan said.

Jordan said he is not threatening to primary any members against his bid.

“Of course not,” he said when asked if he was threatening to primary any holdout members.

“I am supporting the conference whether we win or lose but I think we are going to win,” he added.

Jordan did not answer when pressed on if he would acknowledge former President Donald Trump lost the election, as Buck has said it is important for a GOP speaker to do. Last night after meeting with Jordan, Buck said he is still a “no” on the floor.