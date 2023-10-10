Rep. Steve Scalise, left, and Rep. Jim Jordan. AP

House Republicans gathered for the first time since last week’s historic vote to oust Kevin McCarthy, but the two-hour session left them no closer toward coalescing around a speaker nominee and a path forward as they debate potential rules changes and grapple with the raw feelings lingering after the unprecedented events of last week.

While the impetus on Republicans to pick a new speaker escalated after the terrorist attack in Israel over the weekend, the House GOP conference remains bitterly divided over how it should proceed – and who can get the 217 votes needed to lead it.

Republicans are preparing for the prospect that neither House Majority Leader Steve Scalise of Louisiana nor House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan of Ohio can get the votes to be elected speaker, leaving the conference with no clear path forward. They’re also divided over the rules that the conference will use to elect a new speaker – while hoping to avoid the embarrassment of the 15-vote marathon that played out for McCarthy in January.

“The House needs to get back to work, and that means we’ve got to select the speaker, and you saw strong resolve to make sure that we can come together quickly (to) get our speaker elected,” Scalise told reporters following a marathon two-hour conference meeting Monday evening.

House Republicans are slated to hear again from Scalise and Jordan on Tuesday evening for a candidate forum, but it’s unlikely that another meeting will solve the conference’s simmering issues.

The Monday session also gave lawmakers the chance to vent about the eight Republicans who voted to oust McCarthy and left the House speakerless. GOP lawmakers made clear their emotions are still raw, and it will take ample time to find consensus after the unprecedented events of last week.

Rep. Derrick Van Orden of Wisconsin told CNN he wasn’t ready to back a candidate.

“I’m not backing anyone, until we deal with the fact that we have people in our conference who could shut this House down on a whim again,” Orden said.

