House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy has dispatched several emissaries to help find a deal with his foes and present their demands to the rest of the House GOP Conference.

It’s possible that the House may adjourn at noon to allow the talks to continue for the rest of the day, according to a GOP source familiar with the matter. That decision has not been made yet. But McCarthy cannot afford to lose more Republican votes on the fourth ballot, something his allies fear will sink his bid.

Rep. Patrick McHenry, a McCarthy emissary, foreshadowed this last night when he told CNN that more time may be needed.

There needs to be “a clear understanding” about what the offers were made going into Tuesday, McHenry said, adding that “we have to have a wider group of members understand what the tradeoffs are, what they look like, and the opportunity for the conference to come to terms with getting the 20 on board.”

“So this is a this is a longer process of negotiation than just a narrow group, talking to a person,” he said.

The House will continue to be paralyzed until the standoff is resolved.