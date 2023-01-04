These are the 4 Republican lawmakers who opposed adjournment

Rep. Andy Biggs, Rep. Lauren Boebert, Rep. Matt Gaetz, Rep.-elect Eli Crane (AP)

Four Republican lawmakers voted against a motion to adjourn the House until Thursday. If the House had not adjourned, members would have held another vote for speaker.

These are the lawmakers who opposed adjournment:

Rep. Andy Biggs

Rep. Lauren Boebert

Rep. Matt Gaetz

Rep.-elect Eli Crane

The four have voted against Rep. Kevin McCarthy for speaker.