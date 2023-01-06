It's unclear if the House will adjourn or vote on the 12th ballot when it reconvenes Friday
From CNN's Manu Raju
Things remain murky this morning. It is unclear what happens at noon ET in the House, including whether the chamber will adjourn or vote on the 12th ballot.
It is also unclear if McCarthy will be able to pick up any new support, something viewed internally as essential.
The timing of the House GOP conference call on this emerging deal has also not been set yet, according to two sources.
Catch up on the latest on the House speaker stalemate as the chamber prepares to reconvene at noon ET today
From CNN's Clare Foran, Manu Raju and Annie Grayer
Kevin McCarthy is locked in a fight for his political future as the California Republican attempts to win the votes he needs to become speaker of the US House of Representatives in what has now become the longest contest in 164 years.
If you're just reading in, here's what you need to know about the speaker stalemate:
McCarthy suffered a string of defeats on Thursday as the House took round after round of failed votes. The longer the fight drags on, the more dire it becomes for McCarthy as it risks further defections and a loss of confidence in the GOP leader.
House Republicans are scheduled to hold a conference call Friday morning, a source familiar told CNN, and the House is set to reconvene at noon ET.
After the House adjourned on Thursday, McCarthy said that while there had been progress in negotiations, there was no timeline on when he could get to 218 votes. “If this takes a little longer, that’s OK,” he said.
Talks are continuing among Republicans after negotiations aimed at winning over McCarthy opponents picked up steam on Thursday. Key House GOP negotiators said they were moving closer to an agreement that would bring McCarthy closer to 218.
Several members said they were very close to a deal that in many ways is an attempt to rebuild frayed alliances and trust hampered by a harsh Tuesday morning conference meeting. North Carolina Rep. Patrick McHenry, a key McCarthy ally, said: “The main things we’re talking about are a conservative agenda around spending and the nature of our Republican majority. That’s really the crux of the conversation. And that’s really the contours of it.” McHenry said process changes and rule overhauls are part of the talks.
CNN was first to report on Wednesday night that in a series of key concessions, McCarthy agreed to propose a rules change that would allow just one member to call for a vote to oust a sitting speaker, according to two sources familiar with the matter. McCarthy had initially proposed a five-member threshold, down from current conference rules that require half of the GOP to call for such a vote.
McCarthy is becoming the latest example of a political leader consumed by a revolution the “Make America Great Again” radicals helped to stage. For the radical lawmakers now blocking his ascent to his dream job, he’s become the political establishment he once condemned.
Republicans won control of the House through democratic means in a free and fair election. But their far smaller-than-expected majority is offering extra leverage to the kind of pro-Trump extremists many voters appeared to reject in last year’s midterms.
But not even Trump himself – the author of the election-denying scam that led to the insurrection and who once could move the GOP in the House with a single phone call – could rally MAGA fundamentalists in the House for McCarthy. His failure to do so hints at diminished influence for the ex-president after his limp launch of a 2024 White House bid and a disastrous midterm election campaign for his chosen candidates. It might show that the wildest manifestations of Trumpism no longer need Trump himself.
Two years ago, scores of House Republicans refused to certify President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory and many spent years appeasing Trump’s lawless behavior. Yet after driving democracy to the brink, the GOP controls one half of Capitol Hill – or will if it eventually gets its act together and picks a speaker.
In another surreal scene on the Hill this week, one of those Republicans, Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene – who has downplayed the insurrection and said rioters would have “won” if she was in charge – is complaining about the extremism of some of her colleagues who oppose McCarthy.
“That’s not serious. I don’t think that’s leadership, and I really see it as more obstruction than progress,” she told CNN’s Manu Raju on Thursday.
McCarthy says there's no timeline for getting to 218 votes
From CNN's Manu Raju
After the House voted to adjourn for the night Thursday, Rep. Kevin McCarthy told reporters that while there has been progress in negotiations, there was no timeline on when he could get to 218 votes.
McCarthy's bid for speaker — he lost 11 votes in the House this week — has been stymied by about 20 fellow Republicans.
“I have the longest speech on the floor so apparently I like to make history,” McCarthy said, referring to an address of eight hours and 32 minutes he made in November 2021 aimed at stalling President Biden's plan to expand the social safety net. “If this takes a little longer, that’s OK,” he added.
McCarthy also addressed why differences weren’t resolved before Tuesday, saying “we tried to sort it out before Jan. 3.”
On the concessions he’s made so far, McCarthy said he’s not concerned about giving just one member the power to call for a vote to oust the speaker. “I’m very fine with that,” McCarthy said. “I’m not afraid. … I won’t be a weaker speaker.”
McCarthy also denied that any members would lose committee assignments and said there have been no negotiations that involved giving subcommittee chairmanships to dissidents.