McCarthy: "We're going to make progress today — we're going to shock you"

“We’ll have to see you know we have a couple members who have some family issues,” McCarthy said when asked about the current framework for a deal.
As he entered the speaker’s office, he said, “we’re going to get it done.”
On Thursday night after the House adjourned, McCarthy said that while there had been progress in negotiations, there was no timeline on when he could get to 218 votes. “If this takes a little longer, that’s OK,” he said.
5 hr 19 min ago
How House speaker elections work — and why "present" votes are key
Analysis from CNN's Zachary B. Wolf
A relic of premodern times, before the internet or even telephones, these votes for speaker of the House can be confusing through 21st century eyes. Here are some answers to questions we've been getting about why things look the way they do:
Why does CNN say “appears to” suffer a defeat before the gavel goes down?
Members-elect have the ability to change their votes before the vote is gaveled over. CNN is following along and tallying the voice votes as they happen, but it's important to be clear that anything could technically change before the vote ends.
Why can members-elect vote for a speaker?
By law, the 117th US Congress ended on Jan. 3 and the 118th Congress began. However, the rules do not allow the new House to convene until a speaker is chosen.
The speaker is chosen by members-elect before they are sworn in. Then the speaker swears in the members-elect.
Why we could see more “present” votes today?
This is something to watch. The speaker is elected by a majority of the 435-member House, which is normally 218. But "present" votes or absences lower the threshold to reach a majority.
There is already one open seat caused by the death of Virginia Democrat Rep. Donald McEachin. If enough of the 20 hardline Republicans voted "present," it could enable Rep. Kevin McCarthy to win with fewer than 218 votes. Two "present" votes lower the threshold for a majority by one vote.
435 - 1 open seat = 434; 218 is a majority.
434 - 1 "present" vote = 433; 217 is a majority.
434 - 3 "present" votes = 431; 216 is a majority.
434 - 5 "present" votes = 429; 215 is a majority.
434 - 7 "present" votes = 427; 214 is a majority.
434 - 9 "present" votes = 425; 213 is a majority.
However, the trick only works up to this point since the Democratic nominee, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York, has had 212 votes. If 11 Republicans voted "present," Jeffries would become House speaker.
That means McCarthy still needs to flip at least 11 Republicans who have voted against him even if the other nine voted “present.”
There are also other reasons a member-elect could vote "present." Rep. Victoria Spartz of Indiana did it already as a sort of protest of McCarthy. She didn't want to support the hardliners who are trying to block his speakership, but she did want to signal to McCarthy that he needs to wrap this up or move aside.
A GOP conference call has been scheduled this morning
From CNN's Lauren Fox and Manu Raju
House Republicans have been informed there will be a 10:15 a.m. ET conference call, according to three sources.
The notice just went out after questions about whether it would actually happen.
Where things stand in negotiations: Talks are continuing among Republicans after negotiations aimed at winning over Kevin McCarthy opponents picked up steam on Thursday. Key House GOP negotiators said they were moving closer to an agreement that would bring McCarthy closer to 218.
Several members said they were very close to a deal that in many ways is an attempt to rebuild frayed alliances and trust hampered by a harsh Tuesday morning conference meeting.
CNN's Clare Foran and Annie Grayer contributed reporting to this post.
6 hr 2 min ago
Analysis: This is the most obvious speaker solution
Just find a few Democrats already. Form a freaking coalition. Edge out these hardline Republicans and get the House to work.
But ask just about anyone in Washington and they’ll chuckle at your naivete and shake their heads. McCarthy won’t ever ask Democrats for help. And Democrats wouldn’t give it to him. So silly.
Who can govern like this? Which leaves the vast majority of Americans to watch as McCarthy gives more and more to the intransigent fringe of his party, even as it becomes painfully clear that more than four of them have no intention of ever supporting him. He can only afford to lose four GOP votes.
Look to the states: While the idea of a bipartisan coalition feelsimpossible in today’s Washington, it’s not a crazy idea at all.
In fact, as CNN political analyst John Avlon pointed out on “CNN This Morning,” variations of power sharing or a moderate speaker upset could be seenin multiple states this year:
In Alaska, nine Democrats and eight Republicans have put aside their differences to form a bipartisan majority in the state Senate.
In Pennsylvania, aDemocrat wasnamed speaker of the state House after gaining support from Republicans. Followingthe vote, he announced he would govern as an independent.
In Ohio, a moderate Republican managed to assume the state House speaker position with the support of Democrats.
How would a coalition work? Those are all unique situations with their own local dynamics, but it’s worth wondering what a coalition government in Washington might look like. “A block of House Republicans should get together with Democrats to pick a speaker to run a coalition government, which will moderate the House and marginalize the extremists,” suggested John Kasich in a tweet that was viewed more than 5 million times. He’s the former Ohio governor and representative who has turned into a cheerleader for moderation in recent years.
Democrats would have to buy in: Kasich has seen this process before. He was chairman of the House Budget Committee after the so-called “Republican Revolution” of 1994 and took part in the famous budget balancing of the second Bill Clinton administration, when the Democratic president was forced to work with a Republican House majority.
“The Democrats at some point have got to stop laughing at the Republicans and say, ‘hey, we have a golden opportunity here to come up with something that is more moderate and more workable,’” Kasich later told CNN’s Michael Smerconish on his SiriusXM podcast.
6 hr 11 min ago
What the 20 GOP hardliners voting against McCarthy say they want
They don’t speak for the majority of Republicans. The 20 anti-McCarthy Republicans who so far derailed his bid to become House speaker represent less than 10% of the House GOP.
They aren’t the entirety of the Freedom Caucus. The hardliners are less than half the ultraconservative, ultra-MAGA wing of lawmakers.
They’re sort of gaining support. Rep. Victoria Spartz of Indiana became the 21st Republican member-elect to not support McCarthy starting on Wednesday, although she voted “present” rather than voting for anyone.
The hardliners also don’t speak with one voice.
“I think you need to break the 20 down,” the conservative Republican Rep. Ken Buck of Colorado said on CNN on Wednesday. Buck had been viewed as a possible defector before this week, and he made clear that patience with these votes is waning.
He suggested McCarthy’s deputy, Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, as a possible consensus speaker who could speak to three varieties of the 20 anti-McCarthy Republicans.
For some, it’s personal. “There are a few of those 20 that just aren’t going to vote for Kevin McCarthy but would vote for somebody else,” Buck said. The key question is whether that block of “never-McCarthy” House Republicans is larger than the four votes McCarthy can afford to lose.
Others want specific changes. “There are some of the others … who want changes in the rules and there are some others who care about policy,” Buck said. “So I think if Steve (Scalise) meets those three needs, he will be able to move forward and take the speakership.”
Some want to shut things down. Rep. Ralph Norman of South Carolina has said a non-negotiable for him is if McCarthy is “willing to shut the government down rather than raising the debt ceiling.” That suggests the kind of precarious future funding fights will pose to the economy.
These lawmakers want painful cuts now to end deficit spending. If the US was to default on its debt, it could send the US economy into a tailspin, according to most economists. A government shutdown would be less severe, but they have been unpopular when lawmakers forced them in recent years.
Some just don’t like McCarthy. Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida issued a personal screed against McCarthy on Tuesday. “Maybe the right person for the speaker of the House isn’t someone who has sold shares in himself for more than a decade to get it,” Gaetz said, standing just in front of his target.
Bishop was less aggressive on CNN when he expressed the problem with McCarthy’s specific leadership.
“The fact is that you never see a specific agenda that you know Kevin McCarthy’s going to go to the mat for, as opposed to sort of pablum or poll-tested language, indicates the problem,” Bishop said. “And it’s been that way for all 14 years he’s been in leadership, with all due respect to him.”
6 hr 16 min ago
It's unclear if the House will adjourn or vote on the 12th ballot when it reconvenes Friday
From CNN's Manu Raju
Things remain murky this morning. It is unclear what happens at noon ET in the House, including whether the chamber will adjourn or vote on the 12th ballot.
It is also unclear if McCarthy will be able to pick up any new support, something viewed internally as essential.
The timing of the House GOP conference call on this emerging deal has also not been set yet, according to two sources.
6 hr 9 min ago
Catch up on the latest on the House speaker stalemate as the chamber prepares to reconvene at noon ET today
From CNN's Clare Foran, Manu Raju and Annie Grayer
Kevin McCarthy is locked in a fight for his political future as the California Republican attempts to win the votes he needs to become speaker of the US House of Representatives in what has now become the longest contest in 164 years.
If you're just reading in, here's what you need to know about the speaker stalemate:
McCarthy suffered a string of defeats on Thursday as the House took round after round of failed votes. The longer the fight drags on, the more dire it becomes for McCarthy as it risks further defections and a loss of confidence in the GOP leader.
House Republicans are scheduled to hold a conference call Friday morning, a source familiar told CNN, and the House is set to reconvene at noon ET.
After the House adjourned on Thursday, McCarthy said that while there had been progress in negotiations, there was no timeline on when he could get to 218 votes. “If this takes a little longer, that’s OK,” he said.
Talks are continuing among Republicans after negotiations aimed at winning over McCarthy opponents picked up steam on Thursday. Key House GOP negotiators said they were moving closer to an agreement that would bring McCarthy closer to 218.
Several members said they were very close to a deal that in many ways is an attempt to rebuild frayed alliances and trust hampered by a harsh Tuesday morning conference meeting. North Carolina Rep. Patrick McHenry, a key McCarthy ally, said: “The main things we’re talking about are a conservative agenda around spending and the nature of our Republican majority. That’s really the crux of the conversation. And that’s really the contours of it.” McHenry said process changes and rule overhauls are part of the talks.
CNN was first to report on Wednesday night that in a series of key concessions, McCarthy agreed to propose a rules change that would allow just one member to call for a vote to oust a sitting speaker, according to two sources familiar with the matter. McCarthy had initially proposed a five-member threshold, down from current conference rules that require half of the GOP to call for such a vote.
McCarthy is becoming the latest example of a political leader consumed by a revolution the “Make America Great Again” radicals helped to stage. For the radical lawmakers now blocking his ascent to his dream job, he’s become the political establishment he once condemned.
Republicans won control of the House through democratic means in a free and fair election. But their far smaller-than-expected majority is offering extra leverage to the kind of pro-Trump extremists many voters appeared to reject in last year’s midterms.
But not even Trump himself – the author of the election-denying scam that led to the insurrection and who once could move the GOP in the House with a single phone call – could rally MAGA fundamentalists in the House for McCarthy. His failure to do so hints at diminished influence for the ex-president after his limp launch of a 2024 White House bid and a disastrous midterm election campaign for his chosen candidates. It might show that the wildest manifestations of Trumpism no longer need Trump himself.
Two years ago, scores of House Republicans refused to certify President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory and many spent years appeasing Trump’s lawless behavior. Yet after driving democracy to the brink, the GOP controls one half of Capitol Hill – or will if it eventually gets its act together and picks a speaker.
In another surreal scene on the Hill this week, one of those Republicans, Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene – who has downplayed the insurrection and said rioters would have “won” if she was in charge – is complaining about the extremism of some of her colleagues who oppose McCarthy.
“That’s not serious. I don’t think that’s leadership, and I really see it as more obstruction than progress,” she told CNN’s Manu Raju on Thursday.
McCarthy says there's no timeline for getting to 218 votes
From CNN's Manu Raju
After the House voted to adjourn for the night Thursday, Rep. Kevin McCarthy told reporters that while there has been progress in negotiations, there was no timeline on when he could get to 218 votes.
McCarthy's bid for speaker — he lost 11 votes in the House this week — has been stymied by about 20 fellow Republicans.
“I have the longest speech on the floor so apparently I like to make history,” McCarthy said, referring to an address of eight hours and 32 minutes he made in November 2021 aimed at stalling President Biden's plan to expand the social safety net. “If this takes a little longer, that’s OK,” he added.
McCarthy also addressed why differences weren’t resolved before Tuesday, saying “we tried to sort it out before Jan. 3.”
On the concessions he’s made so far, McCarthy said he’s not concerned about giving just one member the power to call for a vote to oust the speaker. “I’m very fine with that,” McCarthy said. “I’m not afraid. … I won’t be a weaker speaker.”
McCarthy also denied that any members would lose committee assignments and said there have been no negotiations that involved giving subcommittee chairmanships to dissidents.