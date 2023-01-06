McCarthy team preparing to win speakership tonight and taking steps to organize House

Donalds talks to reporters after switching his support to McCarthy for Speaker during the fourth day of elections onFriday, January 06. (Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

Rep. Byron Donalds flipped his vote to Rep. Kevin McCarthy on Friday, but at one point during the ongoing speaker race, he received the support of 19 fellow members.

“It was super humbling to see members — by voice — in front of the world say, I want this guy to lead us, and it's something I’ll never forget the rest of my life,” Donalds told CNN, walking through Statuary Hall.

Donalds said he’s “probably not” open to the possibility of being speaker at some point in the future, but he respects being considered.

“It’s just not the job I think I want to do, but what I do respect is you know, my colleagues' view of me as a leader in this chamber. And so, you know, sometimes you have to step into that gap to try to either forge consensus or get something done. And, you know, I'm just glad I was able to be a part of that,” Donalds said.

Asked how it felt to see his name in the running, Donalds gushed, “It was cool. Oh my god.”

Searching for more words, he said: “It was surreal. It was wild.”

Donalds didn’t shut the door completely to the possibility of future leadership.

“You can’t plan this stuff. I think people have goals of what they want to accomplish. But a lot of the times, this is a decision that happens, and then you walk down that path,” he said.

Donalds made history this week as one of the only two Black Americans – along with Democrat Rep. Hakeem Jeffries – to be nominated for speaker.