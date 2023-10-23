Audio
Live Updates

The latest on the House speaker race

By Mike Hayes

Updated 12:18 p.m. ET, October 23, 2023
1 min ago

Meuser outlines speaker pitch to conference and says he wouldn’t support tying Ukraine aid to Israel package

From CNN's Sam Fossum and Manu Raju

Rep. Dan Meuser leaves a closed-door House Republican meeting at the US Capitol on October 20, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Rep. Dan Meuser, one of the nine candidates running to be House speaker, outlined his pitch to the conference ahead of the candidate forum this evening and said he would be opposed to passing Ukraine funding as part of an Israel package.

“We need to make the members the show, not the speaker the show. And so that means for fundraising, frankly, that means for communications that means for legislation, that means going through — for being a spokesperson that means doing everything we can to create a sense of ownership throughout the conference so everyone feels a responsibility. And once you feel a responsibility for policy, you can't criticize it because it's your own,” he told CNN’s Manu Raju.  

When asked by CNN about the ongoing ill will pervasive throughout the conference, Meuser said you “need to work at it every day” and that he is “not interested in spending any energy on punishment” with regards to the eight Republicans who ousted former Speaker Kevin McCarthy. 

“Well, perhaps it's because some of the things that I mentioned, maybe some haven't felt respected over the years, maybe there have been some legacy issues, maybe some personalities. I mean, let's face it, Kevin McCarthy was taken out unfairly. Those people took him out. Most of them. Maybe all of them are my friends," Meuser said.

"As I said, I respect each and every one of them. That's got to be the case moving forward. Jim Jordan, I think was probably a response to those who took out Kevin McCarthy. Now, the next in line, whoever that's going to be, one of the nine. Hopefully, they're more agreeable to saying now it's time, the American people want us to stop this dysfunction and get on with it,” Meuser continued.

When asked about tying Ukraine and Israel aid, Meuser responded: “Absolutely not. I think it's. I think it's wrong. And they should — we need to we need to make bills simpler.”

Meuser also said that he is not in favor of a short-term spending bill as the government heads closer to a potential government shutdown in mid-November. 

More about the candidate: First elected in 2018, Meuser was previously appointed as Pennsylvania’s secretary of revenue in 2011 by former Gov. Tom Corbett, according to his office. Meuser serves on the Financial Services and Small Business Committees, on which he serves as the chairman of the Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Tax, and Capital Access. He is also a member of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus.

CNN's Jack Forrest contributed reporting to this post.

14 min ago

Uncertainty looms for future aid to Ukraine and Israel as House speaker drama continues

From CNN's Lauren Fox

Members of the House of Representatives vote on who to elect Speaker of the House in the US Capitol on October 20, in Washington, DC.
As the search for a speaker continues, some House Republicans are already casting doubt over the future of the administration’s $105 billion security supplemental request for aid to Ukraine, Israel, the southern border and Taiwan, a major issue that any future speaker will have to contend with. 

A number of Republican rank and file in the House have made clear that the administration’s request won’t survive their chamber without changes and many House Republicans have already said that additional funding for border security isn’t enough without a policy overhaul, which would likely be a red line for many Senate Democrats.

“This is a hell no. And no one in the House GOP should support it. It’s asinine, unpaid for, ineffective and dangerous,” Rep. Chip Roy tweeted about the supplemental request.

Other Republicans who support parts of the request blasted the administration for trying to tie Israel funding to funding for Ukraine, which has seen cratering support in recent months. 

“Israel deserves to have a conversation that is devoted to them right now,” Republican Rep. Mike Garcia, a defense appropriator told CNN. “We need to strip out the Ukraine funding and we need to give the Israeli partners the respect they deserve.”

Even those who have backed Ukraine aid and have pledged to support it in the future, want to understand why the administration is asking for so much. 

“It seems like a lot,” Rep. Don Bacon said. “I’d like to see the breakout of the needs. I want to support it, but that seems like a lot of money.”

More background: There is broad bipartisan support for Ukraine, but funding the military efforts there has become a flashpoint for conservatives and an issue that will likely bedevil a future speaker just as it had former Speaker Kevin McCarthy. The administration’s request included more than $60 billion in assistance for Ukraine with over $14 billion for Israel. The Israel funding will likely move quickly in the House, but it’s very likely that the future speaker would decouple the requests so they are voted on individually.

The tightrope any future speaker will walk is that the Republican conference is divided over sending additional aid to Ukraine. On the one hand, hardliners derided McCarthy for his support of the country early on in the war and McCarthy had remained publicly noncommittal about putting a future aid package on the floor. But, there are some members for whom support Ukraine is an essential issue. 

Read more here.

11 min ago

House Republicans share schedule of next steps in speaker race and election 

From CNN's Manu Raju

House Republicans shared the following schedule regarding next steps in the speaker race and election:

  • The deadline for members to file their candidacy as speaker was Sunday at noon ET. Nine candidates are running for the position, House GOP conference chair Rep. Elise Stefanik announced.
  • The candidate forum will be held Monday at 6:30 p.m. ET. Members will be able to make their case to the GOP conference.
  • The secret ballot leadership election will take place Tuesday 9 a.m. ET.

The timing of a floor vote is still unclear.

17 min ago

The House entered a third week without a speaker. Catch up on the latest developments

From CNN's Isabelle D'Antonio and Jack Forrest

The US Capitol is seen on Monday, October 23, in Washington, DC.
As the House enters its third week without a speaker, nearly a dozen Republicans are vying to earn the support of their conference to wield the gavel, throwing the chamber into even more uncertainty.

The conference is searching for a new speaker nominee after Rep. Jim Jordan on Friday became the latest to exit the race. The chamber has been without a speaker since House Republicans ousted Rep. Kevin McCarthy earlier this month.

Nine House Republicans are running for the position, announced House GOP conference chair Rep. Elise Stefanik, including GOP Whip Tom Emmer, who is endorsed by McCarthy. Emmer has moved to lock in support across the ideological and geographic spectrum in the conference, giving him what many House Republicans believe is an advantage, according to GOP sources. Though he could face an uphill battle against allies of former President Donald Trump who have been quick to criticize Emmer for voting to certify the 2020 election.

The speaker hopefuls spent the weekend working the phones to win their conference’s support ahead of an expected candidate forum Monday evening and secret-ballot election Tuesday. These are the other GOP representatives running for speaker:

  • Jack Bergman of Michigan, a retired 40-year veteran of the US Marines.
  • Byron Donalds of Florida, a second-term member of the far-right Freedom Caucus.
  • Kevin Hern of Oklahoma, chair of the conservative group known as the Republican Study Committee – which wields a large bloc of GOP members.
  • Mike Johnson of Louisiana, the vice chairman for the House Republican conference.
  • Dan Meuser of Pennsylvania, a member of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus.
  • Gary Palmer of Alabama, the chairman of the Republican Policy Committee.
  • Austin Scott of Georgia, the seven-term ally of McCarthy who quickly dropped out of a last-minute challenge to Jordan last week.
  • Pete Sessions, the longtime Texas Republican once entangled in scandal after pushing for the ouster of the US ambassador to Ukraine who was critical of Trump.

Frustrations and divisions have only intensified within the conference as Republicans search for a way to resolve the impasse. That, along with the GOP’s narrow majority, has made it increasingly unclear whether any candidate will be able to secure the 217 floor votes needed to win the gavel.

The House, meanwhile, remains in a state of paralysis amid the threat of a government shutdown next month and the Israel-Hamas war. The government runs out of funding in less than a month, after narrowly avoiding a shutdown with a stopgap funding bill last month. A speaker will need to be involved in negotiations with the White House and the Senate, both of which are controlled by Democrats.

And there is momentum for a bill to give further aid to Israel’s war against Hamas. President Joe Biden has asked Congress for a $105 billion package that will include aid for Israel and Ukraine, which is said to be running out of munitions in its fight against Russia’s invasion.