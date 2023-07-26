House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mark Green questions Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, in April. Sarah Silbiger/Reuters

Republicans have already filed various impeachment articles against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas — more recently in June.

GOP lawmakers have accused Mayorkas of undermining the operational control of the southern border, encouraging illegal immigration and lying to Congress that the border was secure — all charges that the Biden administration has dismissed.

But behind the scenes, supporters of the effort are still working to convince key holdouts to get on board with the potentially divisive plan.

House Homeland Security Chairman Mark Green in June outlined a five-phase investigation into Mayorkas and his handling of the border, accompanied by a preliminary report and a hearing focused on framing Mayorkas’ “dereliction of duty,” which starts a roughly three-month countdown for House Republican leadership and their allies to get the House GOP conference in alignment.

More GOP support is needed in efforts to remove Mayorkas: Lobbying effort starts with Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee, who would be responsible for formalizing Green’s investigative findings into official impeachment proceedings. So far, however, not every GOP member on the panel is sold on the idea.

The hope from outspoken supporters of a Mayorkas impeachment is that the Homeland Security Committee hearings over the next few months will help build momentum in the GOP conference.

“I think these Homeland hearings will definitely help anybody that isn’t there yet get on board,” said GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, who also has launched her own articles of impeachment against Mayorkas, and was silenced from speaking in a hearing in April for calling Mayorkas a liar.

Achieving unity among Republicans on the Judiciary Committee is only part of the battle, though. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy would still have to get the rest of his conference to support rare impeachment proceedings against a Cabinet secretary, which would be dead on arrival in the Senate. And while some moderates in key swing districts have started to warm up to the idea, others are still skeptical.

GOP Rep. Clay Higgins of Louisiana, who has filed his own articles of impeachment against Mayorkas and serves on the Homeland Security Committee, said broadly of the conference, “There are votes. Whether or not there is enough, that’s another question.”

GOP leadership moving cautiously: That means the next few months could put already frayed relationships inside the fractious GOP conference to the test, with McCarthy under increasing pressure to cater to his right flank after the debt ceiling deal without upsetting his so-called majority makers. Even just passing a border security package — a messaging bill designed to fulfill a key campaign promise —proved exceedingly difficult. That’s why GOP leadership and key committee chairmen have considered carefully how they discuss the topic of impeachment publicly.

Legal grounds for impeachment are not sound: Legal experts have also thrown cold water on the Republican basis for impeaching Mayorkas, arguing that it appears to be over political disagreements and doesn’t rise to the level of high crimes and misdemeanors.

House Republicans have anchored their criticisms in President Joe Biden’s decision to scrap Trump-era border policies, but the Biden administration has since put in place restrictive measures that, in effect, limit who’s eligible for asylum at the border. Homeland Security officials have pointed toward a dramatic drop in border crossings since the end of a Covid-era border restriction, known as Title 42. Since May 11, when the authority expired, border crossings have dropped more than 70%.

