4 min ago

Today's hearing is likely to offer a preview of the House Republican’s impeachment inquiry

From CNN's Jeremy Herb and Hannah Rabinowitz

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy addresses reporters after a House Republican caucus meeting at the Capitol on September 19, 2023 in Washington, DC. 
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy addresses reporters after a House Republican caucus meeting at the Capitol on September 19, 2023 in Washington, DC.  Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Attorney General Merrick Garland's hearing this morning before the House Judiciary committee is likely to offer a preview of the Republican’s impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden – which will have its first hearing next week – and the partisan brawling that will accompany it.

The bulk of the allegations Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Republicans are investigating in the impeachment inquiry relate to Hunter Biden’s business dealings, though Republicans have uncovered no evidence to date that the president personally received any money. The House Judiciary Committee has also been probing allegations from an IRS whistleblower that the Justice Department investigation into Hunter Biden was politically tainted.

Despite the partisan rancor of the political probes and the looming impeachment inquiry, Garland is unlikely to say much about either the Hunter Biden or Trump investigations because they are ongoing.

Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York, the panel’s top Democrat, charged that Republicans had “poisoned” the committee’s oversight role.

“They have wasted countless taxpayer dollars on baseless investigations into President Biden and his family, desperate to find evidence for impeachment and desperate to distract from the mounting legal peril facing Donald Trump,” Nadler plans to say, according to a copy of his prepared remarks.

4 min ago

"I am not the President’s lawyer": Here's a look at excerpts of Attorney General Garland's expected remarks

From CNN's Jeremy Herb and Hannah Rabinowitz

US Attorney General Merrick Garland arrives at a reception hosted by President Joe Biden to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the founding of the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 28, 2023. 
US Attorney General Merrick Garland arrives at a reception hosted by President Joe Biden to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the founding of the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 28, 2023.  Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Attorney General Merrick Garland is expected to forcefully rebuke congressional Republicans who have accused the Justice Department of political bias, according to excerpts of his prepared testimony to be delivered at a House Judiciary Committee hearing Wednesday.

“I am not the President’s lawyer,” Garland is expected to say, according to the excerpts obtained by CNN. “I will also add that I am not Congress’s prosecutor. The Justice Department works for the American people.”

Garland will deliver the statement as he faces vitriol from Republicans, who accuse him of failing to protect the department from politicization, and dissatisfaction from Democrats, who say the department has been too timid in going after former President Donald Trump.

Republicans on the panel are expected to grill Garland with questions about the investigation into President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden and his now-scuttled plea deal, as well as special counsel Jack Smith’s two indictments of Trump.

Against that backdrop, Garland will tell lawmakers that the department welcomes “public scrutiny, criticism, and legitimate oversight,” but “singling out individual career public servants who are just doing their jobs is dangerous – particularly at a time of increased threats to the safety of public servants and their families.”

CNN’s Annie Grayer contributed to this report.