Follow CNN Politics
live news

Live

Covid-19 and Omicron variant

live news

Live

Harry Reid 1939-2021

Live Updates

Former Democratic leader Harry Reid dies at 82

By Aditi Sangal and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 8:22 a.m. ET, December 29, 2021
5 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

Harris on Reid: "Our country has lost an honorable public servant"

Vice President Kamala Harris released a statement last night honoring the career of Harry Reid, saying the former Senate majority leader was "kind, generous, and always to the point" when he spoke.

She said the country lost an "honorable public servant."

Read her full statement:

"Our country has lost an honorable public servant. Harry Reid rose through the ranks in Washington, becoming Senate Majority Leader, but he never forgot his humble beginnings in Searchlight, Nevada – and he always fought for working families and the poor. Leader Reid also got things done: from expanding access to healthcare through the Affordable Care Act, to getting economic relief to families and businesses through the Recovery Act, and much more, he made a meaningful difference in people’s lives. 
Whenever we had a chance to speak, Leader Reid was kind, generous, and always to the point. Tonight, Landra and the entire Reid family are in our thoughts."
13 min ago

GOP and Democratic lawmakers pay their tributes to Harry Reid

From CNN's Dan Merica and Paul LeBlanc

Despite his blunt political style, former Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid inspired fierce respect from many of his fellow lawmakers — even those across the aisle.

"He was my leader, my mentor, one of my dearest friends," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, said in a statement Tuesday evening. "He's gone but he will walk by the sides of many of us in the Senate every single day."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who, as the House's top Democrat for the last 20 years, worked with Reid across the Capitol, called him a "leader of immense courage and ferocious conviction who worked tirelessly to achieve historic progress for the American people."

"Over more than four decades of public service, Senator Reid was guided always by his North Star: to improve the lives of working families like his own," she added in a statement reflecting on his death.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who was frequently at odds with Reid during their lengthy careers, remembered him as a "one-of-a-kind" senator, saying their relationship had transcended political fights.

"The nature of Harry's and my jobs brought us into frequent and sometimes intense conflict over politics and policy. But I never doubted that Harry was always doing what he earnestly, deeply felt was right for Nevada and our country," the Kentucky Republican said. "He will rightly go down in history as a crucial, pivotal figure in the development and history of his beloved home state."

Reid also used his power to lift up the careers of younger politicians, like Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, whom the former Senate majority leader recruited to run for his seat when he was retiring in 2016.

"Harry Reid was a champion for Nevada, helping preserve our precious environmental treasures, strengthen our rural communities, and build up our great cities," Cortez Masto recalled in a statement on Tuesday. "The American people are better off because of the leadership of Senator Harry Reid."
24 min ago

Former Presidents honor Reid's career and legacy

From CNN's Dan Merica and Paul LeBlanc

Former President Barack Obama released a letter he had written to Harry Reid before his death in lieu of a statement.

"I wouldn't have been president had it not been for your encouragement and support, and I wouldn't have got most of what I got done without your skill and determination," Obama wrote. "Here's what I want you to know. You were a great leader in the Senate, and early on you were more generous to me than I had any right to expect."

"As different as we are, I think we both saw something of ourselves in each other - a couple of outsiders who had defied the odds and knew how to take a punch and cared about the little guy. And you know what, we made for a pretty good team," he added.

Former President Bill Clinton also lauded Reid, remembering him as "one of the most effective Senate leaders our country has ever known."

"We will likely never see another public servant quite like him—in personality, command of strategy and tactics, and assuredness in marching to the beat of his own drum," Clinton said in a statement.

34 min ago

Biden calls Reid one of "the all-time great Senate Majority Leaders in our history"

From CNN's Dan Merica and Paul LeBlanc

Harry Reid, the scrappy former Democratic Senate leader who spearheaded epic legislative battles through three decades in Congress, died on Tuesday at the age of 82.

President Biden, who served with Reid in the Senate, called him one of "the all-time great Senate Majority Leaders in our history" in a statement Tuesday.

He added:

"During the two decades we served together in the United States Senate, and the eight years we worked together while I served as Vice President, Harry met the marker for what I've always believed is the most important thing by which you can measure a person—their action and their word."
"If Harry said he would do something, he did it. If he gave you his word, you could bank on it. That's how he got things done for the good of the country for decades."

39 min ago

Longtime former US Sen. Harry Reid died at 82 after a 4-year battle with pancreatic cancer

From CNN's Dan Merica and Paul LeBlanc

Harry Reid, the scrappy former Democratic Senate leader who spearheaded epic legislative battles through three decades in Congress, has died at the age of 82, according to a statement from his wife, Landra Reid.

"I am heartbroken to announce the passing of my husband, former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid. He died peacefully this afternoon, surrounded by our family, following a courageous, four-year battle with pancreatic cancer," she said in a statement Tuesday.

Reid rose from humble beginnings in Searchlight, Nevada, to become the most powerful politician in Nevada history, capping off his political career as the Democratic leader in the Senate, including eight years in the majority.

He underwent surgery for pancreatic cancer in 2018 and said less than a year later that he was in remission. At the time, he told CNN's Dana Bash that he felt "very good" and that he was "doing fine." But Reid responded to his cancer diagnosis with his usual bluntness, telling The New York Times in 2019: "As soon as you discover you have something on your pancreas, you're dead."

Despite Reid's reputation as a hard bargainer with no qualms about scrapping with his opponents, he was also known as a romantic and the most influential person in his life was his wife, Landra. The two met in high school when Reid was 15. Her father was so opposed to the two dating that Reid and his would-be father-in-law got into a fist fight early in their courtship.

Reid, who was raised agnostic, told Bash in 2015 that their opposition was that they wanted their daughter to marry someone Jewish. They eloped in 1959 during college, converting to Mormonism a year later. Her parents finally came around on him.

Read more about Reid's life here.