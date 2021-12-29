Vice President Kamala Harris released a statement last night honoring the career of Harry Reid, saying the former Senate majority leader was "kind, generous, and always to the point" when he spoke.
She said the country lost an "honorable public servant."
Read her full statement:
"Our country has lost an honorable public servant. Harry Reid rose through the ranks in Washington, becoming Senate Majority Leader, but he never forgot his humble beginnings in Searchlight, Nevada – and he always fought for working families and the poor. Leader Reid also got things done: from expanding access to healthcare through the Affordable Care Act, to getting economic relief to families and businesses through the Recovery Act, and much more, he made a meaningful difference in people’s lives.
Whenever we had a chance to speak, Leader Reid was kind, generous, and always to the point. Tonight, Landra and the entire Reid family are in our thoughts."