Former President Barack Obama released a letter he had written to Harry Reid before his death in lieu of a statement.

"I wouldn't have been president had it not been for your encouragement and support, and I wouldn't have got most of what I got done without your skill and determination," Obama wrote. "Here's what I want you to know. You were a great leader in the Senate, and early on you were more generous to me than I had any right to expect."

"As different as we are, I think we both saw something of ourselves in each other - a couple of outsiders who had defied the odds and knew how to take a punch and cared about the little guy. And you know what, we made for a pretty good team," he added.

Former President Bill Clinton also lauded Reid, remembering him as "one of the most effective Senate leaders our country has ever known."

"We will likely never see another public servant quite like him—in personality, command of strategy and tactics, and assuredness in marching to the beat of his own drum," Clinton said in a statement.