Israel's war in Gaza

The 2024 primary campaign

Trump's defamation trial

The latest on the 2024 primary campaign

By Aditi Sangal and Jack Forrest, CNN

Updated 8:43 a.m. ET, January 18, 2024
1 min ago

Here's what's at stake in Tuesday's New Hampshire primary

From CNN's Ethan Cohen and Molly English

All Republican primary candidates are vying for the 22 delegates who are at stake in Tuesday's New Hampshire primary

While winning the New Hampshire primary is helpful, it is not critical to winning the nomination or the White House. Joe Biden, Barack Obama and George W. Bush all lost the New Hampshire primary before going on to win their first term in the general election. Donald Trump won the primary in 2016.

The Granite State continues to be an important battleground in the general election. George W. Bush just eked out a narrow victory in 2000, without which Al Gore would have won the White House. While Biden won the state with nearly 53% of the vote, it hasn’t always gone to the national winner. John Kerry won the state in 2004, and Hillary Clinton won it by less than half a percentage point in 2016.

In the 2020 general election, 46% of New Hampshire’s voters were self-described independents. 31% of the state’s voters identified as Republicans and 23% identified as Democrats. Biden won 62% of the voters who identified as independents.

Critical battleground: Republicans and Democrats have their typical area of success, but the greater Manchester and Nashua region is a critical battleground. While the cities have leaned Democratic in recent years, GOP Gov. Chris Sununu won both cities in 2020 and 2022, even as they voted Democratic in federal races. The surrounding towns are highly competitive, but recently Democrats have had more success to the west of Manchester and Nashua.

19 min ago

The GOP race has narrowed to only 3 candidates. Here's what to know about each of them

From CNN staff

Left to right: Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley.
Left to right: Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley. Will Lanzoni/CNN

The Republican presidential candidates are all vying to take on President Joe Biden in November 2024. Here's what to know about them:

  • Former President Donald Trump aims to become only the second commander-in-chief to win two nonconsecutive terms. He continues to deny the outcome of the 2020 election he lost to Joe Biden, he was twice impeached by the US House of Representatives, and as of August 2023, he faces 91 criminal charges across four separate cases against him. If he wins, Trump has said he would overhaul key factions of the federal government and slash social safety net programs. He has also vowed retribution against his political opponents and has said he would appoint a special prosecutor to “go after” Biden and his family.
  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis rose to national prominence during the Covid-19 pandemic. He made Florida one of the first states to reopen schools, and took measures to prohibit lockdowns, mask mandates and vaccine requirements. Prior to that, he was a congressman and was a founding member of the House Freedom Caucus. He was a vociferous defender of Trump on Capitol Hill, but the two have since traded sharp attacks on each other on the campaign trail.
  • Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley has heavily focused on economic responsibility, national security and strengthening the southern border. If successful in the primary, Haley would be the first woman and the first Asian American nominated by the GOP for president. She became the first woman elected governor of the Palmetto State and the youngest governor in the nation when she took office in 2011. She resigned in the middle of her second term in 2017 to become US ambassador to the United Nations under Trump. She was the first governor in US history to have her spouse deployed. Her husband is currently deployed overseas for a yearlong mission.
13 min ago

The New Hampshire primary is just days away. Here are the upcoming 2024 election dates to watch for

From CNN staff

Supporters of Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump wait in line to enter a campaign event in Atkinson, New Hampshire, during a winter snowstorm on Tuesday.
Supporters of Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump wait in line to enter a campaign event in Atkinson, New Hampshire, during a winter snowstorm on Tuesday. Matt Rourke/AP

The Republican presidential candidates are all vying to take on President Joe Biden in November 2024. But first, they’re competing in the GOP primaries and caucuses, which begin in January, to emerge as the party’s nominee.

The first event of the Republican primary calendar —the Iowa caucuses — took place Monday. Next up, is the New Hampshire primary.

Here's a look at the key upcoming primary dates:

January:

  • January 23: New Hampshire presidential primary election

February:

  • February 3: South Carolina Democratic presidential primary election
  • February 6: Nevada Democratic presidential primary election
  • February 8: Nevada Republican presidential caucuses and Virgin Island Republican presidential caucuses
  • February 24: South Carolina Republican presidential primary election
  • February 27: Michigan Democratic presidential primary election

March:

  • March 2: Idaho Republican caucuses and Missouri Republican caucuses
  • March 3: Washington, DC, Republican presidential primary
  • March 4: North Dakota Republican presidential caucuses
  • March 5: Super Tuesday — states and territories holding elections include Alabama, Alaska Republican presidential primary, American Samoa Democratic presidential caucuses, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Iowa Democratic presidential preference, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah Democratic presidential primary and Republican presidential caucuses, Vermont and Virginia.

Access the full 2024 election calendar.

50 min ago

The GOP presidential nomination and delegates, explained

From CNN's Zachary B. Wolf, Amy O'Kruk and Ethan Cohen

Winning individual primaries and caucuses is just one step in the long path to winning a party’s presidential nomination.

How does the Republican Party pick a presidential candidate, in a nutshell? Both parties hold conventions in the summer where delegates technically select the nominee. The process and rules are different for each party, but the primaries are about winning enough delegates to secure the nomination. There are different kinds of nominating contests and different kinds of delegates in a calendar that stretches from January to June, so keeping track of the delegate math can get complicated.

What is a delegate? Performing well in primaries and caucuses equals delegates, and the larger goal is amassing the magic number of delegates to secure a nomination before delegate voting at the party convention.

How many delegates are there? Whoever wins the GOP nomination needs to win at least 1,215 out of 2,429 delegates awarded as part of the primary process. In years without an incumbent, like Republicans are experiencing in 2024, the winner frequently does not hit the magic number until May or even June. In 2016, in his first of three White House runs, Donald Trump hit the magic number on May 26.

But if Trump’s lead in polls holds up during early primaries, he could wrap things up much earlier.

Keep reading here about how Republicans select their nominee.