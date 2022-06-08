An 11-year-old who smeared herself with her friend's blood and pretended to be dead during the massacre at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, is set to speak in today's House hearing on gun violence.

Miah Cerrillo, a fourth-grade student, told CNN that the gunman made eye contact with one of the teachers, said “goodnight,” and then shot her. He opened fire, shooting the other teacher and many of Miah’s friends. She said bullets flew by her, and fragments hit her shoulders and head.

Other witnesses at today's hearing on gun violence include Felix Rubio and Kimberly Rubio, whose 10-year-old daughter Lexi was killed in the shooting at Robb Elementary. Lexi and her parents had attended an honor roll ceremony shortly before the shooting.

Uvalde pediatrician Dr. Roy Guerrero will also speak during the hearing.

Zeneta Everhart, whose son Zaire Goodman was injured in the Buffalo supermarket shooting, and Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia will testify as well.

Greg Jackson, Jr., executive director of the Community Justice Action Fund; Becky Pringle, president of the National Education Association; and Nick Suplina, senior vice president for law and policy at Everytown for Gun Safety are also speaking in the hearing.