11-year-old Uvalde shooting survivor describes how she covered herself in friend's blood to stay alive
In a pre-recorded video, 11-year-old Miah Cerrillo described to lawmakers how she survived the Robb Elementary School massacre by smearing her friend's blood over herself and pretending to be dead.
Students tried to hide behind their teacher's desk when the gunman entered the classroom, she said.
The gunman shot her teacher in the head, as well as some of her classmates, including her friend next to her, Cerrillo said.
When he went into the adjacent room, she got "a little blood and I put it all over me" and stayed quiet.
She got her teacher's phone to call 911. She told the dispatcher they needed help and to send the police.
Cerrillo said all she wants is "to have security" and that she is afraid to return to school for fear of another shooting.
Pediatrician describes the "carnage" of the Uvalde elementary school shooting
Roy Guerrero, a pediatrician in Texas, described witnessing what he described as the "carnage in my hometown of Uvalde" during Wednesday's hearing.
Guerrero — who said he's lived in Uvalde his whole life and treated children in the community before the massacre — said that he "raced" to Uvalde Memorial Hospital on the day of the mass shooting. "I'll never forget what I saw that day," he said. As part of his testimony, he recounted a horrifying and disturbing scene:
"I had heard from some of the nurses that there were two dead children who had been moved to the surgical area of the hospital." He went on to say, "what I did find was something no prayer will ever relieve: Two children, whose bodies had been so pulverized by bullets fired at them, decapitated, whose flesh had been ripped apart, that the only clue as to their identities was blood-spattered cartoon clothes still clinging to them. Clinging for life and finding none."
Later in his testimony, Guerrero said, "I chose to be a pediatrician. I chose to take care of children. Keeping them safe from preventable diseases I can do. Keeping them safe from bacteria and brittle bones I can do. But making sure our children are safe from guns, that’s the job of our politicians and leaders.
Uvalde survivor says she doesn't feel safe at school and believes there will be another shooting
In a pre-recorded video, 11-year-old Miah Cerrillo was asked what she wants to be different after the massacre. She answered: "to have security."
Asked by an interviewer if she feels safe at school, she shook her head no. On why she doesn't feel safe, she said, "Because I don't want it to happen again."
When she was asked if she thinks it's going to happen again, she nodded yes.
Hearing details of mass shootings can be difficult. Here's some expert advice on how to cope.
Survivors and others affected by the recent shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, are on Capitol Hill this morning testifying about their experiences.
The testimony can be intense — and it comes at a time where it seems like nearly every day Americans find themselves processing another mass shooting. Over time, the number of casualties, the cities, and the circumstances may seem to blur together.
Psychologist John Duffy, author of "Parenting the New Teen in the Age of Anxiety," spoke to some of his colleagues for some ideas on how best to care of ourselves, our loved ones and our children during these times. Here are some ideas from experts:
Normalize our fears: It's OK to be fearful during times of uncertainty, instability and violence, according to clinical psychologist Alexandra Solomon, a clinical assistant professor at Northwestern University and host of the "Reimagining Love" podcast. Fear is, she said, a perfectly normal and expected reaction to such events.
Pay attention to your information intake: It's important to be informed about what's going on day-to-day, but be mindful that the news about mass shootings can be overwhelming to your family. To limit the anxiety you and your kids might experience, turn off the news at least some of the time, psychotherapist Kelley Kitley suggested. Remember to create some normal family time, doing chores and playing games. During times of high stress, a degree of normalcy will provide a sense of balance that your family needs.
Get involved in positive change: Families fare best when they have a mission to do something instead of standing by while terrible events are taking place. In fact, a 2020 meta-analysis by the journal Psychological Bulletin revealed that helping others improves our own emotional well-being, a powerful benefit fringe to getting involved. So get your family to make a donation, organize a march, or do something else in an effort to curb violence in this country. As Kitley told me, sometimes taking action and getting involve might help you feel empowered to be a part of something.
Mother of Buffalo shooting survivor to anti-reform lawmakers: Come clean my son's wounds
Zeneta Everhart, the mother of Zaire Goodman, a victim of the Buffalo supermarket shooting who was treated and released from the hospital, called on lawmakers to act on gun violence during Wednesday’s hearing in emotional testimony.
“Lawmakers who continuously allow these mass shootings to continue by not passing stricter gun laws should be voted out,” she said. “To the lawmakers who feel that we do not need stricter gun laws let me paint a picture for you: My son Zaire has a hole in the right side of his neck, two on his back and another on his left leg caused by an exploding bullet from an AR-15. As I clean his wounds I can feel pieces of that bullet in his back. Shrapnel will be left inside of his body for the rest of his life. Now I want you to picture that exact scenario for one of your children. This should not be your story or mine. As an elected official it is your duty to draft legislation that protects Zaire and all of the children and citizens in this country.”
“If after hearing from me and the other people testifying here today does not move you to act on gun laws, I invite you to my home to help me clean Zaire’s wounds so that you may see up close the damage that has been caused to my son and to my community,” she said.
The House committee hearing on gun violence has begun
A House committee hearing on gun violence, featuring several survivors and victims' families from recent shootings, began in Congress just after 10 a.m. ET Wednesday.
The hearing was convened by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, chaired by Democratic Rep. Carolyn Maloney of New York. House Democrats are describing it as a hearing on "the urgent need to address the gun violence epidemic."
Maloney offered opening comments, followed by Rep. James Comer, Republican of Kentucky.
According to the committee's website, key witnesses include Miah Cerrillo, a fourth-grade student who survived the Uvalde school shooting; Felix and Kimberly Rubio, the parents of Lexi Rubio, a 10-year-old killed in the shooting; Zeneta Everhart, the mother of Zaire Goodman, who was wounded in the Buffalo supermarket shooting; and several law enforcement officials.
Uvalde 4th grader will testify via video at House hearing
The House Oversight Committee says that fourth grader Miah Cerrillo’s testimony will happen via video this morning. Her dad will introduce it.
Here's the full statement from Chair Carolyn Maloney:
“The Committee has been in close contact with Miah, her family, and her pediatrician and has been prioritizing her safety and comfort first and foremost. Her decision to record her story and share it with the American people is courageous – and I hope all Members open their hearts and minds to what she has to say. Miah, her family, and her pediatrician have made the decision to have her not appear in person, and she will be represented by her father who will introduce her recorded testimony.”
A teacher and "hero" guard were among the 10 killed in the Buffalo shooting
A retired police lieutenant. A substitute teacher who was a "pillar of the community." A beloved grandmother of six. A dedicated community activist.
Thirteen people, ages 20 to 86, were shot. Eleven were Black and two were White, Buffalo police said. Authorities identified the victims:
Roberta A. Drury, 32, of Buffalo
Margus D. Morrison, 52, of Buffalo
Andre Mackniel, 53, of Auburn, New York
Aaron Salter, 55, of Lockport, New York
Geraldine Talley, 62, of Buffalo
Celestine Chaney, 65, of Buffalo
Heyward Patterson, 67, of Buffalo
Katherine Massey, 72, of Buffalo
Pearl Young, 77, of Buffalo
Ruth Whitfield, 86, of Buffalo
Zaire Goodman, 20, of Buffalo, was treated and released from hospital
Jennifer Warrington, 50, of Tonawanda, New York, was treated and released from hospital
Christopher Braden, 55, of Lackawanna, New York, had non-life-threatening injuries
Buffalo shooter showed signs of untreated violent behavior. Experts say youth like him need long-term support.
The 18-year-old White man who opened fire at a Buffalo supermarket, killing 10 and injuring three, was first known to authorities in 2021 after making a generalized threat while attending his high school, according to Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia.
New York State Police took the suspect to a hospital for a psychiatric evaluation after he made a threat and worked on a school project that mentioned murder-suicides. But authorities released him after a day-and-a-half after determining that his threat was not specific enough to warrant further action, investigators have previously said. This allowed him to legally purchase the AR-15-style weapon he used in the attack.
The case of the Buffalo suspect – who pleaded not guilty to the 25-count indictment against him – exemplifies how high-risk adolescents, left untreated and unmonitored, can fall through the cracks of the system that aims to disrupt potentially violent behaviors, which allows those young people to carry out deadly acts of violence, several experts tell CNN.
Experts researching and developing approaches for long-term treatment to troubled teenagers say that they demand intensive services over a long period of time across agencies in mental health, community and law enforcement.
High-risk adolescents are characterized by antisocial disorders, social withdrawal, depressed mood and a lack of empathy or remorse, according to a National Policing Institute report released earlier this year on managing high-risk adolescents in community contexts. Those who become radicalized by extremist groups or harbor dangerous, racist views, experts say, require a more complex treatment plan that seeks to address the underlying causes of their ideology and reframe their mindset entirely.
The role of police in dealing with high-risk adolescents is to respond to an articulated or imminent threat of danger, an arrest, or transportation to a psychiatric or crisis center for an evaluation, according to Frank Straub, director of the National Policing Institute’s (NPI) Center for Targeted Violence Prevention.