Audio
Audio
Follow CNN Politics
live news

Live

Shooting survivors testify

live news

Live

Russia's war in Ukraine

Live Updates

Mass shooting survivor testifies before Congress

By Adrienne Vogt, Mike Hayes, Aditi Sangal, Clare Foran, Eric Levenson and Jason Hanna, CNN

Updated 1:20 p.m. ET, June 8, 2022
21 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
50 min ago

Read the Uvalde pediatrician's full testimony: "Those mother’s cries I will never get out of my head"

Roy Guerrero, a pediatrician from Uvalde, Texas, speaks during Wednesday's hearing.
Roy Guerrero, a pediatrician from Uvalde, Texas, speaks during Wednesday's hearing. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Dr. Roy Guerrero, a pediatrician in Texas, testified during Wednesday's hearing and recounted a horrifying and disturbing scene he saw at Uvalde Memorial Hospital on the day of the mass shooting.

Guerrero — who said he's lived in Uvalde his whole life and treated children in the community before the massacre — said that he "raced" to Uvalde Memorial Hospital on the day of the mass shooting.

Read his full remarks here:

"My name is Dr. Roy Guerrero. I am a board certified pediatrician and I was present at Uvalde Memorial Hospital the day of the massacre on May 24th, 2022 at Robb Elementary School. I was called here today as a witness. But I showed up because I am a doctor. Because how many years ago I swore an oath — An oath to do no harm.
After witnessing first hand the carnage in my hometown of Uvalde, to stay silent would have betrayed that oath. Inaction is harm. Passivity is harm. Delay is harm. So here I am. Not to plead, not to beg or to convince you of anything. But to do my job. And hope that by doing so it inspires the members of this House to do theirs.
I have lived in Uvalde my whole life. In fact, I attended Robb Elementary School myself as a kid. As often is the case with us grown ups, we remember a lot of the good and not so much of the bad. So I don’t recall homework or spelling bees, I remember how much I loved going to school and what a joyful time it was.
Back then we were able to run between classrooms with ease to visit our friends. And I remember the way the cafeteria smelled lunchtime on Hamburger Thursdays.
It was right around lunchtime on a Tuesday that a gunman entered the school through the main door without restriction, massacred 19 students and two teachers and changed the way every student at Robb and their families will remember that school, forever.
I doubt they’ll remember the smell of the cafeteria or the laughter ringing in the hallways. Instead they’ll be haunted by the memory of screams and bloodshed, panic and chaos. Police shouting, parents wailing. I know I will never forget what I saw that day.
For me, that day started like any typical Tuesday at our Pediatric clinic - moms calling for coughs, boogers, sports physicals – right before the summer rush. School was out in two days then summer camps would guarantee some grazes and ankle sprains. Injuries that could be patched up and fixed with a Mickey Mouse sticker as a reward.
Then at 12:30 business as usual stopped and with it my heart. A colleague from a San Antonio trauma center texted me a message: 'Why are the pediatric surgeons and anesthesiologists on call for a mass shooting in Uvalde?'
I raced to the hospital to find parents outside yelling children’s names in desperation and sobbing as they begged for any news related to their child. Those mother’s cries I will never get out of my head.
As I entered the chaos of the ER, the first casualty I came across was Miah Cerrillo. She was sitting in the hallway. Her face was still, still clearly in shock, but her whole body was shaking from the adrenaline coursing through it. The white Lilo and Stitch shirt she wore was covered in blood and her shoulder was bleeding from a shrapnel injury.
Sweet Miah. I’ve known her my whole life. As a baby she survived major liver surgeries against all odds. And once again she’s here. As a survivor. Inspiring us with her story today and her bravery.
When I saw Miah sitting there, I remembered having seen her parents outside. So after quickly examining two other patients of mine in the hallway with minor injuries, I raced outside to let them know Miah was alive. I wasn’t ready for their next urgent and desperate question: 'Where's Elena?'
Elena, is Miah’s 8-year-old sister who was also at Robb at the time of the shooting. I had heard from some nurses that there were “two dead children” who had been moved to the surgical area of the hospital. As I made my way there, I prayed that I wouldn’t find her.
I didn’t find Elena, but what I did find was something no prayer will ever relieve.
Two children, whose bodies had been so pulverized by the bullets fired at them, decapitated, whose flesh had been so ripped apart, that the only clue as to their identities was the blood spattered cartoon clothes still clinging to them. Clinging for life and finding none.
I could only hope these two bodies were a tragic exception to the list of survivors. But as I waited there with my fellow Uvalde doctors, nurses, first responders and hospital staff for other casualties we hoped to save, they never arrived. All that remained was the bodies of 17 more children and the two teachers who cared for them, who dedicated their careers to nurturing and respecting the awesome potential of every single one. Just as we doctors do.
I’ll tell you why I became a pediatrician. Because I knew that children were the best patients. They accept the situation as it’s explained to them. You don’t have to coax them into changing their lifestyles in order to get better or plead them to modify their behavior as you do with adults.
No matter how hard you try to help an adult, their path to healing is always determined by how willing they are to take action. Adults are stubborn. We’re resistant to change even when the change will make things better for ourselves. But especially when we think we’re immune to the fallout.
Why else would there have been such little progress made in Congress to stop gun violence?
Innocent children all over the country today are dead because laws and policy allows people to buy weapons before they’re legally even old enough to buy a pack of beer. They are dead because restrictions have been allowed to lapse. They’re dead because there are no rules about where guns are kept. Because no one is paying attention to who is buying them.
The thing I can’t figure out is whether our politicians are failing us out of stubbornness, passivity or both.
I said before that as grown ups we have a convenient habit of remembering the good and forgetting the bad. Never more so than when it comes to our guns. Once the blood is rinsed away from the bodies of our loved ones, and scrubbed off the floors or the schools and supermarkets and churches, the carnage from each scene is erased from our collective conscience and we return once again to nostalgia.
To the rose tinted view of our second amendment as a perfect instrument of American life, no matter how many lives are lost.
I chose to be a pediatrician. I chose to take care of children. Keeping them safe from preventable diseases I can do. Keeping them safe from bacteria and brittle bones I can do. But making sure our children are safe from guns, that’s the job of our politicians and leaders.
In this case, you are the doctors and our country is the patient. We are lying on the operating table, riddled with bullets like the children of Robb Elementary and so many other schools. We are bleeding out and you are not there.
My oath as a doctor means that I signed up to save lives. I do my job. And I guess it turns out that I am here to plead. To beg. To please, please do yours."
1 hr 28 min ago

Mother of Uvalde student killed in massacre outlines demands for gun control policies

From CNN's Clare Foran

Felix and Kimberly Rubio testify remotely on Wednesday.
Felix and Kimberly Rubio testify remotely on Wednesday. Jason Andrew/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Felix and Kimberly Rubio, the parents of Lexi Rubio, a 10-year-old killed in the Uvalde school massacre, testified during the hearing and Kimberly outlined a list of demands for specific gun policies she wants to see enacted.

"Today, we stand for Lexi, and, as her voice, we demand action," Kimberly said.

Here's her list of demands:

  • "We seek a ban on assault rifles and high-capacity magazines. We understand that for some reason, to some people, to people with money, to people who fund political campaigns, that guns are more important than children. So at this moment we ask for progress.
  • "We seek to raise the age to purchase these weapons from 18 to 21 years of age."
  • "We seek red flag laws, stronger background checks."
  • "We also want to repeal gun manufacturers' liability immunity."

In urging action, Rubio added: "Somewhere out there, there's a mom listening to our testimony and thinking, 'I can’t even imagine their pain,' not knowing that our reality will one day be hers, unless we act now," she said."

Hear Kimberly Rubio's testimony here:

5 min ago

Conservative activist Lucretia Hughes says her son was killed by a convicted felon using illegal firearm

Conservative activist Lucretia Hughes testifies to the committee on Wednesday.
Conservative activist Lucretia Hughes testifies to the committee on Wednesday. (Jason Andrew/Pool/Getty Images)

Lucretia Hughes, a conservative activist for the right-wing group Turning Point USA, spoke in the hearing about how her son was killed in 2016 by a convicted felon with an illegally obtained firearm.

“Words can’t describe how hard it is to bury a child. I ache for anyone and all who have done the same," she said.

“My son’s death was a result of a criminal with an evil heart and a justice system failing to hold him accountable for the laws he had already broken.”

Hughes argued against gun control laws, described them as "steeped in racism," and said those promoting them are "delusional."

"St. Louis, New York, Chicago, Washington, Atlanta are gun control utopias and they are plagued with the most violence," she said.

2 hr 19 min ago

Mother of Uvalde student killed in massacre says she doesn't want her daughter to be "just a number"

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

Felix Rubio and Kimberly Mata-Rubio attended a ceremony for their 10-year-old daughter, Lexi, at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24. Lexi received a good citizen award and accolades for getting all A grades in her classes.

Her parents didn't expect their daughter to die later that day when a gunman opened fire inside the school.

"That photo, her last photo ever, was taken at approximately 10:54 a.m. To celebrate, we promised to get her ice cream that evening. We told her we loved her, and we would pick her up after school. I can still see her, walking with us toward the exit. In the reel that keeps scrolling across my memories, she turns her head and smiles back at us to acknowledge my promise. And then we left," Kimberly Mata-Rubio said to lawmakers during a House hearing on gun violence.

"I left my daughter at that school, and that decision will haunt me for the rest of my life," she said, crying.

She then went back to work at the Uvalde Leader-News and heard about a shooting on the police scanner.

The parents found out their son was safe, but they could not find their daughter. Felix Rubio is patrol deputy with the Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office.

"We focused on finding Lexi. Bus after bus arrived. But she wasn’t on board. We heard there were children at the local hospital, so we drove over to provide her description. She wasn’t there.
My dad drove an hour and a half to San Antonio, to check with University Hospital. At this point, some part of me must have realized that she was gone. In the midst of chaos, I had the urge to return to Robb. We didn't have our car at this point. Traffic was everywhere. So, I ran. I ran, barefoot, with my flimsy sandals in my hand. I ran a mile, to the school, my husband with me.
We sat outside for a while before it became clear we wouldn’t receive an answer from law enforcement on scene," she said.

Back in Uvalde, they found out their daughter had been killed.

"We don't t want you to think of Lexi as just a number. She was intelligent, compassionate and athletic. She was quiet, shy — unless she had a point to make. When she knew she was right, as she so often was, she stood her ground. She was firm, direct, voice unwavering," Mata-Rubio said.

1 hr 44 min ago

Father of Uvalde school shooting survivor says she's "not the same little girl" anymore

Miguel Cerrillo, father of shooting survivor Miah Cerrillo, testifies during Wednesday's hearing.
Miguel Cerrillo, father of shooting survivor Miah Cerrillo, testifies during Wednesday's hearing. (Jason Andrew/Pool/AFP/Getty Images)

Miguel Cerrillo, the father of Miah Cerrillo, spoke through tears Wednesday and said the shooting had changed his daughter.

“Today I come because I could have lost my baby girl," he said. "She is not the same little girl that I used to play with, and run around with and do everything, because she was daddy’s little girl," he said.

He has five children and Miah is the middle child. He described her as "everything, not only for me but her siblings and her mother."

"Thank you for letting me be here and speak out, but I wish something will change, not only for our kids but for every single kid in the world because schools are not safe anymore," he said. "Something needs to really change."

2 hr 23 min ago

11-year-old Uvalde shooting survivor describes how she covered herself in friend's blood to stay alive

In a pre-recorded video, 11-year-old Miah Cerrillo described to lawmakers how she survived the Robb Elementary School massacre by smearing her friend's blood over herself and pretending to be dead.

Students tried to hide behind their teacher's desk when the gunman entered the classroom, she said.

The gunman shot her teacher in the head, as well as some of her classmates, including her friend next to her, Cerrillo said.

When he went into the adjacent room, she got "a little blood and I put it all over me" and stayed quiet.

She got her teacher's phone to call 911. She told the dispatcher they needed help and to send the police.

Cerrillo said all she wants is "to have security" and that she is afraid to return to school for fear of another shooting.

2 hr 3 min ago

Pediatrician describes the "carnage" of the Uvalde elementary school shooting

From CNN's Clare Foran

Roy Guerrero, a pediatrician in Texas, described witnessing what he described as the "carnage in my hometown of Uvalde" during Wednesday's hearing.

Guerrero — who said he's lived in Uvalde his whole life and treated children in the community before the massacre — said that he "raced" to Uvalde Memorial Hospital on the day of the mass shooting. "I'll never forget what I saw that day," he said. As part of his testimony, he recounted a horrifying and disturbing scene:

"I had heard from some of the nurses that there were two dead children who had been moved to the surgical area of the hospital." He went on to say, "what I did find was something no prayer will ever relieve: Two children, whose bodies had been so pulverized by bullets fired at them, decapitated, whose flesh had been ripped apart, that the only clue as to their identities was blood-spattered cartoon clothes still clinging to them. Clinging for life and finding none."

Later in his testimony, Guerrero said, "I chose to be a pediatrician. I chose to take care of children. Keeping them safe from preventable diseases I can do. Keeping them safe from bacteria and brittle bones I can do. But making sure our children are safe from guns, that’s the job of our politicians and leaders. 

 

2 hr 26 min ago

Uvalde survivor says she doesn't feel safe at school and believes there will be another shooting

In a pre-recorded video, 11-year-old Miah Cerrillo was asked what she wants to be different after the massacre. She answered: "to have security."

Asked by an interviewer if she feels safe at school, she shook her head no. On why she doesn't feel safe, she said, "Because I don't want it to happen again."

When she was asked if she thinks it's going to happen again, she nodded yes.

2 hr 35 min ago

Hearing details of mass shootings can be difficult. Here's some expert advice on how to cope.

Survivors and others affected by the recent shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, are on Capitol Hill this morning testifying about their experiences.

The testimony can be intense — and it comes at a time where it seems like nearly every day Americans find themselves processing another mass shooting. Over time, the number of casualties, the cities, and the circumstances may seem to blur together.

Psychologist John Duffy, author of "Parenting the New Teen in the Age of Anxiety," spoke to some of his colleagues for some ideas on how best to care of ourselves, our loved ones and our children during these times. Here are some ideas from experts:

  • Normalize our fears: It's OK to be fearful during times of uncertainty, instability and violence, according to clinical psychologist Alexandra Solomon, a clinical assistant professor at Northwestern University and host of the "Reimagining Love" podcast. Fear is, she said, a perfectly normal and expected reaction to such events.
  • Pay attention to your information intake: It's important to be informed about what's going on day-to-day, but be mindful that the news about mass shootings can be overwhelming to your family. To limit the anxiety you and your kids might experience, turn off the news at least some of the time, psychotherapist Kelley Kitley suggested. Remember to create some normal family time, doing chores and playing games. During times of high stress, a degree of normalcy will provide a sense of balance that your family needs.
  • Get involved in positive change: Families fare best when they have a mission to do something instead of standing by while terrible events are taking place. In fact, a 2020 meta-analysis by the journal Psychological Bulletin revealed that helping others improves our own emotional well-being, a powerful benefit fringe to getting involved. So get your family to make a donation, organize a march, or do something else in an effort to curb violence in this country. As Kitley told me, sometimes taking action and getting involve might help you feel empowered to be a part of something.

You can read more about how to calm fear and anxiety amid mass shootings here.