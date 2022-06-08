Pediatrician describes the "carnage" of the Uvalde elementary school shooting

Roy Guerrero, a pediatrician in Texas, described witnessing what he described as the "carnage in my hometown of Uvalde" during Wednesday's hearing.
Guerrero said that he was present at Uvalde Memorial Hospital on the day of the mass shooting. "I'll never forget what I saw that day," he said. As part of his testimony, he recounted a horrifying and disturbing scene:
"I had heard from some of the nurses that there were two dead children who had been moved to the surgical area of the hospital." He went on to say, "what I did find was something no prayer will ever relieve: Two children, whose bodies had been so pulverized by bullets fired at them, decapitated, whose flesh had been ripped apart, that the only clue as to their identities was blood-spattered cartoon clothes still clinging to them. Clinging for life and finding none."
Later in his testimony, Guerrero said, "I chose to be a pediatrician. I chose to take care of children. Keeping them safe from preventable diseases I can do. Keeping them safe from bacteria and brittle bones I can do. But making sure our children are safe from guns, that’s the job of our politicians and leaders.