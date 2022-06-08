Father of Uvalde school shooting survivor says she's "not the same little girl" anymore

Miguel Cerrillo, father of shooting survivor Miah Cerrillo, testifies during Wednesday's hearing. (Jason Andrew/Pool/AFP/Getty Images)

Miguel Cerrillo, the father of Miah Cerrillo, spoke through tears Wednesday and said the shooting had changed his daughter.

“Today I come because I could have lost my baby girl," he said. "She is not the same little girl that I used to play with, and run around with and do everything, because she was daddy’s little girl," he said.

He has five children and Miah is the middle child. He described her as "everything, not only for me but her siblings and her mother."

"Thank you for letting me be here and speak out, but I wish something will change, not only for our kids but for every single kid in the world because schools are not safe anymore," he said. "Something needs to really change."