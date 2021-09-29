Why progressives say they aren't backing down 

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, the leader of the progressive caucus, speaks to reporters outside the US Capitol on Tuesday, September 28. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

The progressive outcry against the planned vote on President Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure package didn't just hold, according to several members it actually grew in numbers over the course of the day.

With 24 hours until Speaker Nancy Pelosi has pledged to hold the infrastructure vote, something needs to unlock, and fast, for Biden and Democratic leaders to have any hope of success.

"Nobody wants to blink, everyone thinks the other side is about to," said one source involved in the negotiations. "Neither is right about that, which puts us in a very bad place."

With House Democratic leadership's self-imposed September 30 deadline to put the infrastructure vote on the floor now a day away, House progressives aren't budging.

House moderates are still demanding the vote. And Pelosi's not one to violate her own policy that she won't go to the floor without knowing she's going to win.

Right now, progressives claim to have dozens of members ready to vote against Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill and there's been absolutely no indication this is a bluff.

Progressives feel burned. They feel like they are always accepting less to get something and after nine months, they want to prove they aren't kidding when they say they are standing firm.

"How many bills have we passed in the House that the Senate has not taken up? What about on voting rights? What about the George Floyd Justice in policing? This is not about trust. This is about verify," Rep. Pramila Jayapal, the leader of the progressive caucus, said Tuesday.

Read more about where things stand here.