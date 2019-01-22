The Supreme Court took no action today on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, signaling that if the justices were to take up the case, it would only hear arguments next term.

What that means: That leaves in place (for now) protections for some 700,000 recipients of the program for at least the next several months.

What this has to do with the shutdown: The court’s inaction is a loss for the Trump administration, which had asked for the justices to take up the issue this fall. It comes as the Trump administration has tried to exchange protections in exchange for a border wall.

On Saturday, Trump proposed a new plan to end the government shutdown, offering a three-year reprieve from deportation to undocumented migrants covered by DACA in exchange for $5.7 billion in wall funding.