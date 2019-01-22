The government has been shut down for over a monthBy Meg Wagner, Veronica Rocha and Amanda Wills, CNN
What the Supreme Court's DACA decision means for the shutdown
From CNN's Ariane de Vogue
The Supreme Court took no action today on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, signaling that if the justices were to take up the case, it would only hear arguments next term.
What that means: That leaves in place (for now) protections for some 700,000 recipients of the program for at least the next several months.
What this has to do with the shutdown: The court’s inaction is a loss for the Trump administration, which had asked for the justices to take up the issue this fall. It comes as the Trump administration has tried to exchange protections in exchange for a border wall.
On Saturday, Trump proposed a new plan to end the government shutdown, offering a three-year reprieve from deportation to undocumented migrants covered by DACA in exchange for $5.7 billion in wall funding.
Trump and Democratic leaders haven't talked in more than 10 days
It's day 32 of the government shutdown, and talks are frozen: Democratic leaders and President Trump haven’t spoken in more than 10 days, aides say.
That hasn't stopped Trump from making an offer over the weekend. But Democratic leaders were opposing that proposal before he even announced it on Saturday, and presenting a united front that — at least at this point — no Democrat has sought to break ranks from.
What happens with Trump's proposal now: The proposal will likely receive its first procedural vote on Thursday. Republicans need seven Democrats to break with their leaders to advance. Democratic aides are confident Republicans will fall far short of that number.
If the government doesn't reopen today, workers will miss a second paycheck
From CNN's Caroline Kelly
Federal employees are bracing themselves for their second missed paycheck. If the government doesn't reopen today in time to make payroll, some 800,000 workers won't get paid for a second pay cycle in a row.
Meanwhile, some members of Congress are also refusing their paychecks in a show of solidarity.
So far, 102 members of Congress say they will turn down their paychecks during the partial government shutdown, according to social media posts and statements reviewed by CNN. That comprises 20 senators and 82 representatives, with members from both parties making up a similar proportion of those going without pay.
Don't expect the government to reopen this week
From CNN's Phil Mattingly
It's the 32nd day of the government shutdown. This week, there will be dueling proposals to reopen the government. There will be dueling votes to reopen the government. There will be dueling narratives about who is serious about reopening the government.
But here's the bottom line: The government will not be reopened.
At least not barring some sudden and dramatic shift — because the reality remains: things are still frozen.
This week is all about pressure and forcing the other side to blink. Yes, that’s been an unstated goal for both parties throughout the last month or so, but with real proposals on the table, real votes on the floor and real effects, the stakes will only become more acute.