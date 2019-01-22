The US Capitol dome is seen silhouetted against the super moon on Jan. 20. The US Capitol dome is seen silhouetted against the super moon on Jan. 20. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

It's the 33rd day of the partial government shutdown, and while there there is movement, there's no endgame.

There are votes, but they are expected to fail. There is a growing sense among rank-and-file lawmakers that something needs to give, but leaders still aren’t talking. There is muted optimism, but also a recognition that there’s still a long way to go.

The bottom line: The actual pathway out of the shutdown, aides make very clear, is still not apparent or sketched out.

There is no deal-in-waiting or "Plan B" proposals in the wings. But there is plenty of precedent for failure, particularly in a floor vote, leading to both sides to begin negotiations in earnest. There is hope this will spark exactly that. But it’s not guaranteed.

An important note: The Democratic baseline is no negotiations on border security until the government is reopened. President Trump’s baseline is he won’t reopen the government without border wall funding.

Obviously, one or both of those positions will have to shift for any resolution to occur.