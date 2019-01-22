The government has been shut down for over a monthBy Meg Wagner, Veronica Rocha and Amanda Wills, CNN
3 things to keep an eye on today
From CNN's Phil Mattingly
As the Senate prepares to hold procedural votes on two competing proposals tomorrow, here's a look at what we're watching today:
- 9 a.m. ET: House Democrats meet for a closed-door caucus meeting.
- 10 a.m. ET: The House Democratic caucus holds a press conference.
- 10:15 a.m. ET: House GOP leadership hold a press conference.
One side is going to have to shift to get to a resolution
From CNN's Phil Mattingly
It's the 33rd day of the partial government shutdown, and while there there is movement, there's no endgame.
There are votes, but they are expected to fail. There is a growing sense among rank-and-file lawmakers that something needs to give, but leaders still aren’t talking. There is muted optimism, but also a recognition that there’s still a long way to go.
The bottom line: The actual pathway out of the shutdown, aides make very clear, is still not apparent or sketched out.
There is no deal-in-waiting or "Plan B" proposals in the wings. But there is plenty of precedent for failure, particularly in a floor vote, leading to both sides to begin negotiations in earnest. There is hope this will spark exactly that. But it’s not guaranteed.
An important note: The Democratic baseline is no negotiations on border security until the government is reopened. President Trump’s baseline is he won’t reopen the government without border wall funding.
Obviously, one or both of those positions will have to shift for any resolution to occur.
White House: "At this point, we're moving forward" on State of the Union
From CNN's Betsy Klein
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said they are “moving forward” with plans to deliver the State of the Union as of now.
Sanders told reporters:
“Nancy Pelosi made an invitation to the President on the State of the Union, he accepted, she cited security concerns as a potential reason to delay it, those concerns were addressed by the Department of Homeland Security and the United States Secret Service. At this point, we’re moving forward.”
Trump administration officials defend Senate bill to reopen government as "reasonable" and "rational"
From CNN's Priscilla Alvarez and Geneva Sands
Senior administration officials defended the Senate bill to reopen the government, describing it as "reasonable" and "rational" in a call with reporters Tuesday.
Officials said they believe the legislation would address the humanitarian crisis on the border “in a manner that was consistent with” protecting vulnerable populations, by preventing individuals from taking a dangerous journey north and helping to reunite families as quickly as possible for those that have come to the US.
Included in the bill is a program that would allow minors from El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras to apply for asylum in their home county or a designated surrounding country. Former President Obama rolled out a similar program that was later scrapped by the Trump administration in 2017. Senior administration officials insisted that the program, as laid out in the bill, is “very different” from what was then known as the Central American Minors program.
What the Trump administration is proposing: The proposed program would be based on referrals from the UN refugee agency and other nongovernmental organizations. Those seeking to apply would also be required to pay a fee, unlike the scrapped program. Minors who attempt to apply for asylum at the border, instead of through a processing center would be returned. An official said that the exception would be minors that are “still be eligible to be considered for withholding of removal or protection under the Convention Against Torture” — a higher bar for relief than asylum claims. Even if the legislation was signed, the program would not take effect until processing centers are set up, officials said.
Officials also suggested that there might be room to negotiate on some of the provisions like the cap for in-country asylum processing and the exclusion of families in the Central American minors protection program.
“We have no illusions that we have the world’s first perfect piece legislation and we would be happy to have conversations with Democrats and anyone that would like to come to the table and talk about ways to improve this legislation and find a consensus to pass it,” one official said.
TSA makes plea for backup in email as shutdown drags on
From CNN's Rene Marsh
The Transportation Security Administration is making a plea for 250 people to bolster its workforce of backup officers, the latest sign the agency is straining under the pressure of the shutdown, according to an internal email sent Monday morning from a TSA executive and obtained exclusively by CNN.
The email, sent to TSA officials in more than 10 states with more than 100 airports, asks for employees to move from their home airports to those airports struggling with low staffing, an indication the agency is bracing for even more callouts.
The email is the latest example of increasing anxiety within TSA about the rising number of call outs as employees prepare to miss a second paycheck this week. Ten percent of TSA's workforce had unexcused absences on Sunday, the agency said.
This is the second such request for more backup screeners to help fill staffing gaps, according to the email and a TSA official familiar with its contents.
McConnell: "Well, of course" I'll oppose the House funding bill on Thursday
From CNN's Manu Raju
The Senate will take two key votes on Thursday on competing proposals aimed at ending the ongoing government shutdown — one backed by Republicans and the other backed by Democrats and both likely to fail.
Asked if he would oppose the House plan, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told CNN on Tuesday, “Well, of course.”
What we know about the votes: One of the votes will be on a proposal backed by McConnell to fund President Trump's border wall and reopen shuttered parts of the government. That legislation is in line with an offer the President proposed over the weekend offering temporary protections for some immigrants in exchange for $5.7 billion for a border wall — and which Democrats swiftly rejected as they hold firm in insisting that the government should be reopened before lawmakers proceed to a debate on border security.
The other vote will be on House-passed legislation backed by Democrats to reopen the government without providing new funding for the wall.
Both proposals are expected to fail at this point because either would need 60 votes to advance.
How to help federal workers impacted by the shutdown
From CNN's Ben Burnstein and Amy Chillag
Hundreds of thousands of government employees — many still required to come into work — are turning to food banks and other programs to make ends meet as the shutdown continues.
The national park system, airports, and even the space program have all been impacted. Meanwhile, average citizens are stepping up to help those in government service who are not getting paid. They are also volunteering to take care of national institutions that ordinarily rely on government employees.
Here are six ways to assist workers affected by the shutdown:
- United for US Fund: The United Way has set up the United for the US Fund to help federal workers, contractors and others impacted by the shutdown. Local United Way chapters are providing financial services, counseling and, where available, emergency help with rent, food and other basics. The United Way said 100% of donations to the United for the US Fund will go to the affected parties.
- Feeding America: Feeding America is working with a network of food banks to support affected families. On their website, you can pledge money or enter your zip code to find nearby food banks where you can donate or get help.
- Capital Area Food Bank: Capital Area Food Bank, the largest anti-hunger organization in the DC area, typically provides about three million meals in January alone. This year, the government shutdown is increasing demand on the organization.
- #ChefsForFeds: #ChefsForFeds organizes food trucks, chefs, nonprofits and businesses to provide meals for those impacted by the shutdown. You can donate money, time or other resources to their cause.
- Greater DC Diaper Bank: In the next two weeks, the Greater DC Diaper Bank plans to distribute more than 200,000 diapers.
- National Parks Foundation: Some of the country's most scenic national parks are suffering from overflowed garbage bins, unkempt bathrooms and trampled paths. Without staff, a complete assessment is impossible. But the National Parks Foundation is organizing volunteers and accepting funds to help parks recover once the shutdown ends.
Funding for federal courts extended through Jan. 31
From CNN's Katelyn Polantz
The Administrative Office of the Courts has extended how long it will be able to sustain paid operations during the shutdown to Jan. 31.
In a statement, the office said court operations may be able to continue one day longer, but “further extensions beyond February 1 will not be possible.”
An Administrative Office spokesperson said that if the shutdown continues past the end of January, the judiciary would “operate under the terms of the Anti-Deficiency Act, which permits mission critical work” to support resolving cases and related services.
It would be up to each court to determine the staff needed to support “mission critical work.”
Here's what's actually happening in the Senate
From CNN's Phil Mattingly
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer announced Tuesday an agreement that two procedural votes will occur.
The agreement allows for two votes — both procedural, to end debate — to advance amendments on the floor. They are...
- President Trump and the Senate Republicans' proposal: The amendments include $5.7 billion for border wall, temporary protections only for current enrollees in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, a three-year extension of temporary protected status, changes to asylum laws and $12.7 billion in disaster aid. It also includes seven appropriations bills, as agreed to by the bipartisan House and Senate conference earlier this year.
- The House-passed bill: It would reopen the shuttered 25% of the federal government through Feb. 8 and grant $12.1 billion in disaster aid.
What happens next: Both of these votes will be subject to a 60-vote threshold.
The first vote would require seven Democrats to break ranks and join all Republicans to advance the measure. Democratic aides have made clear that will not happen.
The second vote needs 13 Republicans to join all Democrats to advance the bill. They would be bucking a President who has threatened to veto the measure, and a majority leader who opposes the measure. And even 13 Republicans would fall far short of a veto-proof majority needed should it actually pass.
So to recap: Is there a bipartisan deal to end the shutdown? No.