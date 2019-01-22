The US Capitol is reflected onto a partially frozen reflecting pool on Friday. The US Capitol is reflected onto a partially frozen reflecting pool on Friday. Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images

It's the 32nd day of the government shutdown. This week, there will be dueling proposals to reopen the government. There will be dueling votes to reopen the government. There will be dueling narratives about who is serious about reopening the government.

But here's the bottom line: The government will not be reopened.

At least not barring some sudden and dramatic shift — because the reality remains: things are still frozen.

This week is all about pressure and forcing the other side to blink. Yes, that’s been an unstated goal for both parties throughout the last month or so, but with real proposals on the table, real votes on the floor and real effects, the stakes will only become more acute.