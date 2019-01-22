Live TV
Edition
Edition

Follow CNN politics

Live Updates

The government has been shut down for over a month

By Meg Wagner, Veronica Rocha and Amanda Wills, CNN
less than 1 min ago9:35 a.m. ET, January 22, 2019
less than 1 min ago

Don't expect the government to reopen this week

From CNN's Phil Mattingly

The US Capitol is reflected onto a partially frozen reflecting pool on Friday.

It's the 32nd day of the government shutdown. This week, there will be dueling proposals to reopen the government. There will be dueling votes to reopen the government. There will be dueling narratives about who is serious about reopening the government. 

But here's the bottom line: The government will not be reopened. 

At least not barring some sudden and dramatic shift — because the reality remains: things are still frozen. 

This week is all about pressure and forcing the other side to blink. Yes, that’s been an unstated goal for both parties throughout the last month or so, but with real proposals on the table, real votes on the floor and real effects, the stakes will only become more acute. 