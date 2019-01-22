The government shutdown is overBy Meg Wagner, Veronica Rocha and Amanda Wills, CNN
Trump insists "this was in no way a concession"
From CNN's Liz Stark
President Trump tonight is trying to push back on the way today’s agreement to reopen the government is being portrayed.
He tweeted moments ago:
House votes to reopen the government
From CNN's Phil Mattingly
The House of Representatives just passed a continuing resolution to fund the government until Feb. 15.
The measure was passed by the Senate earlier today. Now, it heads to President Trump's desk for his signature.
This is the role Nancy Pelosi played in reopening the government
From CNN's Liz Landers
Over the past few days, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been in “constant contact” with Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer as he had discussions with Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell on a path forward, according to a senior Democratic aide. The two regularly consulted as those discussions proceeded.
Throughout this shutdown, Pelosi made clear that the first step would be to reopen government and only then conduct negotiation. This aide says it was “a position the President finally embraced today.”
This aide pointed to the 11 votes to reopen government since the Democrats took control on Jan. 3 as a key part of the strategy by Pelosi. To do so many appropriations votes — starting with the individual Senate Republican bills — ultimately led to “unsustainable pressure on Senate Republicans.”
McConnell told Trump he didn't know if GOP could keep holding the line
From CNN's Manu Raju
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke with President Trump twice on Thursday — and Trump made the decision late Thursday that he wanted the shutdown to end, per a person familiar with their conversations
The first call came after a contentious Senate GOP lunch where Republican senators vented frustration at Vice President Mike Pence about the lack of strategy to get out of the shutdown. McConnell told Trump that it was unclear how much longer he could get GOP senators to hold the line — especially if there were another round of votes to end the shutdown.
A few hours later, Trump called McConnell back with a new perspective: Trump made clear he wanted the shutdown to end, which led to the deal that was approved by Congress Friday.
What's unclear, according to the source, is what exactly got Trump to change his mind in the intervening hours between their two phone calls.
Up next: The House will vote on the plan at 6:30 p.m. ET
From CNN's Ashley Killough
The House will vote at 6:30 p.m. ET on the continuing resolution to end the government shutdown, a Democratic aide tells CNN.
They'll also be voting on a Department of Homeland Security bill. Both are expected to pass with unanimous consent.
After that, the resolution to fund the government will head to President Trump's desk for his signature.
McConnell: “Well, we got the government open today”
From CNN's Liz Landers
Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell flashed a quick smile at reporters as he walked off the floor to his office moments ago after the Senate passed a bill to reopen the government.
When asked if anything good came out of this episode, Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell said:
Another reporter asked what finally ended the impasse — and specifically asked if it was the airport chaos we started to see materialize today.
“You’d have to ask the President. This was his proposal that we took up and passed.”
JUST IN: The Senate passes resolution to reopen the government
From CNN's Phil Mattingly and Liz Landers
The US Senate just passed the three-week continuing resolution to fund the government through Feb. 15. The vote was by voice vote.
The House still needs to pass the measure before President Trump can sign it.
Pelosi: "The State of the Union is not planned now"
From CNN's Clare Foran
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday that just because the federal government is expected to fully reopen soon does not necessarily mean that President Donald Trump's State of the Union address will take place next week.
Here's what she said when asked if the State of the Union will go on as originally scheduled for Tuesday night:
"The State of the Union is not planned now ... What I said to the President is when the government is open we will discuss a mutually agreeable date, and I'll look forward to doing that and welcoming the President to the House of Representatives for the State of the Union when we agree on that."
On Wednesday, Trump agreed not to give a State of the Union address until after the government shutdown standoff had ended.
Read more on Pelosi's response here.
GOP House leader says he'd like the State of the Union to go on this week or next
From CNN's Ashley Killough
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said he’d still like the State of the Union address to happen either this Tuesday or next Tuesday — but he acknowledged it’s the Speaker of the House's decision.
“I would like to see the State of the Union still go on. I don’t know for security purposes if there’s enough timing. I’d like it to be next Tuesday. I believe it could. If not, I’d like it to be the next Tuesday," he said.
What this is about: On Wednesday, Trump agreed not to give a State of the Union address until after the government shutdown standoff had ended. That came about a week after Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi asked him to move the date of the speech until the government was reopened.