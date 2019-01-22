The government has been shut down for over a monthBy Meg Wagner, Veronica Rocha and Amanda Wills, CNN
Trump: The government will shut down again or "I will use the powers afforded to me"
President Trump said he is ready to shut down the government again or "use the powers afforded" to him if lawmakers and the White House are unable to come up with a plan to fun his border wall.
Under the newly announce plan, the government will reopen for three weeks, until Feb. 15.
Deal does NOT include money for the wall
President Trump said lawmakers have reached a deal to fund the government through Feb. 15.
Sources told CNN the White House and congressional negotiators made an agreement to temporarily reopen the federal government while talks continue on a border wall.
Trump said today that a bipartisan panel will work on a border security package.
The deal will reopen the government for 3 weeks
President Trump said the deal the deal he's announcing will fund the government for three weeks, until Feb. 15, and a bipartisan panel will work on a border security package.
Trump said he has a "very powerful alternative" — an apparent reference to his threats to declare a national emergency in order to fund the border wall — but said he was "not going to use it."
Trump thanked Americans and said he's working to ensure that the furloughed workers who missed two paychecks during the shutdown will get backpay.
"All Americans, I thank you," Trump said. "You are very, very special people ... When I say 'make America great again,' it could never be done without you."
Trump: "We have reached a deal to end the shutdown"
President Trump, speaking from the Rose Garden at the White House just now, said lawmakers have reached a deal.
"As everyone knows, I have a very powerful alternative but I'm not going to use it at this time," Trump added.
A bunch of cabinet officials are in the Rose Garden for Trump's speech
From CNN's Liz Stark
Several cabinet officials are standing in the colonnade next to the Rose Garden:
- Secretary of Homeland Security Kristjen Nielsen
- Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross
- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
- Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao
- Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson
- Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue
- Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker
Jared Kushner, Kellyanne Conway and John Bolton are also here.
Leaders are zeroing in on an agreement that would fund the government through Feb. 15, Democratic sources say
From CNN's Dana Bash and Manu Raju
Congressional leaders are zeroing in on an agreement to reopen the federal government, that includes a short-term continuing resolution that would fund the government through Feb. 15, according to Democratic sources.
The CR would include a vehicle to go to conference on the Department of Homeland Security bill, and has no money allocated for a border wall.
The Senate would vote first followed by the House, and the seven-bill CR will also include a furloughed employees backpay provision.
Trump's speech will start with "my fellow Americans"
From CNN's Liz Stark
We're waiting for President Trump to address the nation on the shutdown. The teleprompter is up in the White House Rose Garden, and the first words on the screen are: "My fellow Americans."
Today's airport delays played a key role in Trump backing down, source says
From CNN's Jeff Zeleny
A White House official says the air traffic delays at airports today played an important role in President Trump’s decision to back down — at least temporarily — on his insistence of wall funding to reopen the government.
Democrats say Trump is caving on the shutdown
From CNN's Manu Raju and Dana Bash
Several Democratic sources briefed on the talks said that Trump is caving on the shutdown.
Why? This reported deal is exactly what they’ve been discussing for weeks — but what Trump has rejected. But remember: Everything is still fluid and Trump could say something they’re not expecting.
A GOP source familiar with the plan said the President (as of now) does not plan to announce an executive order.