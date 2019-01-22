Trump: The government will shut down again or "I will use the powers afforded to me"

President Trump said the deal the deal he's announcing will fund the government for three weeks, until Feb. 15, and a bipartisan panel will work on a border security package.

Trump said he has a "very powerful alternative" — an apparent reference to his threats to declare a national emergency in order to fund the border wall — but said he was "not going to use it."

Trump thanked Americans and said he's working to ensure that the furloughed workers who missed two paychecks during the shutdown will get backpay.

"All Americans, I thank you," Trump said. "You are very, very special people ... When I say 'make America great again,' it could never be done without you."

Hear the latest: