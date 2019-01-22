SOON: President Trump speaks about the shutdown

Negotiators are moving toward an agreement on a deal to re-open the government, but it has not received final sign off from all sides, two sources familiar say.

Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer is in direct talks with the White House over finalizing the language.

What's in it: The deal would be a CR for three weeks, which would include the current level of fencing and wall repair money ($1.3 billion for the year.)

There are still issues over the backpay provisions that any agreement would include, one source says. Once it's passed, lawmakers would have three weeks to reach an agreement that addresses President Trump's border wall funding request.

If they don't reach a deal, Trump is expected to say he'll invoke a national emergency.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s preference is to voice vote any deal announced today. Senators were told today in an email, but that is not a sure thing until every senator has signed off.

Remember: Sources caution things are fluid and this could change.