The government has been shut down for over a monthBy Meg Wagner, Veronica Rocha and Amanda Wills, CNN
Democrats say Trump is caving on the shutdown
From CNN's Manu Raju and Dana Bash
Several Democratic sources briefed on the talks said that Trump is caving on the shutdown.
Why? This reported deal is exactly what they’ve been discussing for weeks — but what Trump has rejected. But remember: Everything is still fluid and Trump could say something they’re not expecting.
A GOP source familiar with the plan said the President (as of now) does not plan to announce an executive order.
SOON: President Trump speaks about the shutdown
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Trump will make an announcement about the shutdown at 1:30 p.m. ET today.
A senior White House official tells CNN that the President will announce "a way forward" on ending the shutdown this afternoon.
But none of this is set in stone: Sources on the Hill caution that the situation on the shutdown is very fluid, and things could change rapidly.
Trump and Congress are close to a deal to reopen the government
From CNN's Phil Mattingly and Kaitlan Collins
Negotiators are moving toward an agreement on a deal to re-open the government, but it has not received final sign off from all sides, two sources familiar say.
Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer is in direct talks with the White House over finalizing the language.
What's in it: The deal would be a CR for three weeks, which would include the current level of fencing and wall repair money ($1.3 billion for the year.)
There are still issues over the backpay provisions that any agreement would include, one source says. Once it's passed, lawmakers would have three weeks to reach an agreement that addresses President Trump's border wall funding request.
If they don't reach a deal, Trump is expected to say he'll invoke a national emergency.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s preference is to voice vote any deal announced today. Senators were told today in an email, but that is not a sure thing until every senator has signed off.
Remember: Sources caution things are fluid and this could change.
14,000 IRS employees didn't show up for work
From CNN's Lauren Fox and Donna Borak
About 5,000 IRS workers cited hardships and did not show up for work and 9,000 others were not able to be reached, according to two congressional aides briefed on the matter.
Meanwhile, 12,000 of the 26,000 in the division — which includes processing centers and call centers — who were called back from furlough showed up for work, according to one House Democratic aide.
They were called back in anticipation of the filing season beginning.
According to one House Democratic aide, the Level of Service(that's the number of calls answered) in Wage and Investment has been around 35%. The plan was 80% for filing season.
The average time to answer the phone was 25 to 40 minutes.
For context: Last filing season it was 7 to 10 minutes
The Washington Post first reported the numbers.
President Trump is expected to address the border and the shutdown this afternoon
From Jeff Zeleny, Kaitlan Collins, Tammy Kupperman
The White House is now making plans for an afternoon event today, where President Trump is poised to make an announcement about the border and the government shutdown, sources say. This was a last minute addition to the President's schedule, so the timing could change, but his staff is making preparations for him to speak now.
White House officials have been exploring ways out of the government shutdown, which is now turning into a crisis as it affects air travel, ever since the two competing proposals failed in the Senate Thursday.
CNN’s exclusive reporting makes clear that invoking a national emergency is still on the table, though officials continue to say that they prefer solving this legislatively and have been in close negotiations with Sen. Mitch McConnell.
Meanwhile, lawmakers on Capitol Hill have indicated that they are waiting to see what the President will accept.
Sarah Sanders to Democrats: "Sit down at the table. Let's negotiate"
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, asked about Americans who don't care "about the politics of the shutdown," said the White House wants to work with Democrats.
She continued: "Quit being obstructionist. Quit just saying no. Sit down at the table. Let’s negotiate. Let’s come to an agreement. Let’s get a deal that actually helps federal workers and helps all Americans by protecting our border."
Democrats and Republicans are finally talking
From CNN's Phil Mattingly
Five words from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Thursday night provided a brief burst of optimism — and showed that there's still long road to any resolution to the partial government shutdown.
That McConnell and his Democratic counterpart, Senator Chuck Schumer, were talking is, in fact — progress given their relationship, and the negotiations in generally had been virtually frozen four weeks prior. But that they are only talking (and not, according to several sources, in the verge of clinching any deal) provides the best window into the moment: the crucial dynamics still haven’t shifted.
The Bottom line: This is, as it has always been, about President Trump and Democratic leadership. Democratic leadership, with the sharp polling advantage, the stories of increasingly frustrated Republicans and a White House casting about without a clear strategy, have, as one Democratic senator told last night, “zero incentive” to give in to Trump. It was made clear last night, two sources tell me, the President isn’t ready to back down either.
Law enforcement group warns Trump of the effects of the continued shutdown
From CNN's David Shortell
Nathan Catura, president of Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association, warned of the effects of the shutdown in a letter to President Trump.
Catura said even those who are protecting Trump and his family are being put in “fiscally and personally compromising” positions.
“Many of our members conduct complex investigations including tracking terrorists, identifying foreign actors, and protecting elected officials, including you and your family. As the shutdown continues they are being put in both a fiscally and personally compromising position that is antithetical to the way our nation should be treating those that protect us," the letter said.
The letter concludes: “Mr. President, we all agree that our nation's borders need to be secured but right now, those we've asked to do so are more focused on how to pay their bills.”