The government has been shut down for over a monthBy Meg Wagner, Veronica Rocha and Amanda Wills, CNN
McConnell told Trump he didn't know if GOP could keep holding the line
From CNN's Manu Raju
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke with President Trump twice on Thursday — and Trump made the decision late Thursday that he wanted the shutdown to end, per a person familiar with their conversations
The first call came after a contentious Senate GOP lunch where Republican senators vented frustration at Vice President Mike Pence about the lack of strategy to get out of the shutdown. McConnell told Trump that it was unclear how much longer he could get GOP senators to hold the line — especially if there were another round of votes to end the shutdown.
A few hours later, Trump called McConnell back with a new perspective: Trump made clear he wanted the shutdown to end, which led to the deal that was approved by Congress Friday.
What's unclear, according to the source, is what exactly got Trump to change his mind in the intervening hours between their two phone calls.
Up next: The House will vote on the plan at 6:30 p.m. ET
From CNN's Ashley Killough
The House will vote at 6:30 p.m. ET on the continuing resolution to end the government shutdown, a Democratic aide tells CNN.
They'll also be voting on a Department of Homeland Security bill. Both are expected to pass with unanimous consent.
After that, the resolution to fund the government will head to President Trump's desk for his signature.
McConnell: “Well, we got the government open today”
From CNN's Liz Landers
Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell flashed a quick smile at reporters as he walked off the floor to his office moments ago after the Senate passed a bill to reopen the government.
When asked if anything good came out of this episode, Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell said:
Another reporter asked what finally ended the impasse — and specifically asked if it was the airport chaos we started to see materialize today.
“You’d have to ask the President. This was his proposal that we took up and passed.”
JUST IN: The Senate passes resolution to reopen the government
From CNN's Phil Mattingly and Liz Landers
The US Senate just passed the three-week continuing resolution to fund the government through Feb. 15. The vote was by voice vote.
The House still needs to pass the measure before President Trump can sign it.
Pelosi: "The State of the Union is not planned now"
From CNN's Clare Foran
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday that just because the federal government is expected to fully reopen soon does not necessarily mean that President Donald Trump's State of the Union address will take place next week.
Here's what she said when asked if the State of the Union will go on as originally scheduled for Tuesday night:
"The State of the Union is not planned now ... What I said to the President is when the government is open we will discuss a mutually agreeable date, and I'll look forward to doing that and welcoming the President to the House of Representatives for the State of the Union when we agree on that."
On Wednesday, Trump agreed not to give a State of the Union address until after the government shutdown standoff had ended.
GOP House leader says he'd like the State of the Union to go on this week or next
From CNN's Ashley Killough
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said he’d still like the State of the Union address to happen either this Tuesday or next Tuesday — but he acknowledged it’s the Speaker of the House's decision.
“I would like to see the State of the Union still go on. I don’t know for security purposes if there’s enough timing. I’d like it to be next Tuesday. I believe it could. If not, I’d like it to be the next Tuesday," he said.
What this is about: On Wednesday, Trump agreed not to give a State of the Union address until after the government shutdown standoff had ended. That came about a week after Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi asked him to move the date of the speech until the government was reopened.
Trump administration is working to get federal employees paid as soon as possible, official says
From CNN's Jim Acosta
A senior administration official tells CNN:
"Recognizing the urgency of getting Federal employees paid quickly, the administration is taking steps to ensure that they receive pay as soon as possible."
"Since specific payroll issues vary by agency, employees can find more information about paycheck details by reaching out to their agency. "
Pelosi says she's "optimistic"
Speaking alongside Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters that she is "optimistic" following President Donald Trump's announcement earlier Friday afternoon.
Here's how she put it:
"I can't assure the public on anything that the President will do, but I do have to say I'm optimistic. I see every challenge or every crisis as an opportunity, an opportunity to do the right thing for the American people and at the same time make people aware of what the decisions are that we have here and hopefully that will make everybody come together in a way that is unifying for our country."
Some GOP senators are not thrilled about how the shutdown played out
From CNN's Manu Raju and Sarah Mucha
Several GOP senators, interviewed after Trump announced a plan to reopen parts of the government, said they were not thrilled about the way this episode over the shutdown played out.
Sen. Rob Portman said there's now a structure to cut a deal over immigration, calling the move an “olive branch” from Trump. “I don’t like shutdowns at all. I don’t think they are ever worth it. But I’m glad we are where are,” he said.
Asked if the President could have handled this better, Portman told CNN: “I’m not a big fan of shutdowns — I don’t think they’re good for anybody or provide leverage.”
Sen. Susan Collins, asked if Trump handled this well said this:
Sen. Lindsey Graham said he believes the shutdown forced progress that would not have happened otherwise. He said there is “room to criticize” everyone involved — from Pelosi to the President to Graham himself — but what ultimately brought the deal to fruition was some Democrats breaking from Pelosi.
When asked to react to the news, he said “It depends how it ends. Let me tell you what did happen today: we got a focus now on the need for border security better than we had if we hadn’t had a shutdown. I think he’s won on the argument that we need barriers as part of border security plan. I think the shutdown is a vehicle to get it; it didn’t work.“