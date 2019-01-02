The government is STILL shut downBy Veronica Rocha, Meg Wagner, Brian Ries and Amanda Wills, CNN
House passes bill to fund Department of Agriculture — but it's unlikely to clear the Senate
From CNN's Ashley Killough
The House passed another spending bill Thursday to reopen the Department of Agriculture — which runs the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as SNAP or food stamps, as well as the Food and Drug Administration.
The Democratic-led House passed the bill, with a vote of 243-183. Ten Republicans supported the measure.
It’s the third of four bills the House is bringing to the floor this week to keep the spotlight on the partial government shutdown and put pressure on the Senate to act.
However, each bill is expected to be dead on arrival in the Senate, and also faces the threat of a presidential veto.
One thing to note: Despite the lapse in funding, the Department of Agriculture will continue providing food stamps to millions of Americans through February, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue announced Tuesday.
12 Republicans join with Dems to pass transportation and housing spending bill
From CNN's Ashley Killough
The House passed a spending bill Thursday to reopen the Department of Transportation and Department of Housing and Urban Development, despite an improbable fate in the Senate and the threat of a presidential veto.
The vote was 244-180.
Twelve Republicans joined with Democrats to support the bill, four more than on Wednesday, when the House passed a bill to reopen the Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service.
They'll soon vote on a spending bill to reopen the Department of Agriculture —which runs the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as SNAP or food stamps, as well as the Food and Drug Administration.
Air traffic controller's pay stub shows $0 as shutdown grinds on
From CNN's Ellie Kaufman and Rene Marsh
William Striffler, an air traffic controller and local union president at Newark Liberty International Airport, has been working without pay as a result of the partial government shutdown. He shared with CNN an image of his first empty paycheck since the shutdown began.
Air traffic controllers are just a small fraction of the overall federal workforce that's been impacted by the shutdown. Earlier Thursday, a group representing them were cosignatories on a letter to President Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, appealing for the government to be reopened.
"As the shutdown persists, excepted air traffic controllers and workers in technical operations, who operate and maintain safety-critical navigational aids, surveillance, and communications equipment, are performing highly skilled and safety-critical services without pay," they write, while predicting the overall impact will make it harder to recruit aviation professionals in the future.
Lindsey Graham says he sees no pathway forward as compromise hits a wall
From CNN's Sarah Mucha and Ted Barrett
Yet another move to find compromise to end the government shutdown appeared to stall today.
Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, one of the senators who tried to reach across the aisle, was at a loss today as he told reporters that he sees no pathway forward.
Graham said that while he was hopeful about a proposal he had put together that included measures Democrats might agree to, he said that it fell flat.
Other senators said they recognized that the only way out of the standoff is for President Trump, House Speaker Pelosi, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to reach a deal that would be acceptable to them and that could pass the House and Senate and be signed into law.
“The President and Schumer and Pelosi are going to have to get together and say, ‘this is what we agree on.’ Otherwise, we can create a forum. It goes nowhere,” said Republican Sen. Richard Shelby who chairs the Appropriations Committee and who sat in talks with the compromise group.
“You create a lot of noise. You create some optics, but you do you create substance? I don’t think so,” he said about the Graham effort.
Pence: Trump hasn't decided if he'll declare an emergency — but he believes he has the right to
From CNN's Liz Landers
Vice President Mike Pence, speaking to reporters, again blamed Democrats for the stall in shutdown negotiations.
“From the very first day of this partial government shutdown, this administration has been making an effort to negotiate, to address the crisis on our southern border and to end the shutdown. And the American people deserve to know that every day since, the Democrats have refused to negotiate," he said Thursday.
Trump has still not made a decision on declaring a national emergency, Pence said
Pence, however, wholly defended the President’s ability to declare the emergency.
“The President believes that he has an absolute right to declare a national emergency under his authority as President of the United States," he said.
Pence said that the “facts argue otherwise” when he hears that this crisis is manufactured. Pence used the word “crisis” at least a dozen times and defended the administration’s use of it. “This is not a manufactured crisis. It’s not," he said.
A note on the term "crisis": Part of the White House counsel's office review of declaring a national emergency has included laying the groundwork for a legal defense of the move, according to officials familiar with the matter. That has included advising the President's aides on ramping up talk of the humanitarian and security "crisis" — a characterization that administration lawyers could use later in court to defend a national emergency.
TSA workers are protesting outside of the Atlanta airport
From CNN's Lauren Johnson
Dan Gabor was at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport for a shutdown protest led by Transportation Security Administration workers today.
Protesters carried signs and chanted outside terminals:
Gabor said he is not a government employee himself, but he came to the protest to stand with those who are not getting a paycheck.
Elise Durham, the director of communications for the airport, told CNN the protest with TSA workers was scheduled, and organizers had a permit with about 25 people participating. She added that the protest was not affecting security lines, flights or any other travel.
Here's footage of the protest:
Federal employees in Dallas rally to reopen the government
Many federal government workers won't receive a paycheck tomorrow.
Dallas Federal Reserve employees took to the streets today to protest against the shutdown and demand that lawmakers reopen the government.
CNN affiliate KTVK's Steve Pickett took this video of the protest.
Here's what it looked like:
Trump will cancel his Davos trip
President Trump just announced he will cancel his “very important” scheduled trip to Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum later this month “because of the Democrats intransigence on Border Security and the great importance of Safety for our Nation.”
Here's the tweet:
What happens at the Defense Department if Trump declares a national emergency
From CNN's Barbara Starr
A defense official who follows border wall issues very closely pointed out there are a number of issues the Pentagon and White House must resolve in order to make a possible national emergency declaration workable.
As CNN has reported, the Department of Defense, even without a declaration, is already working to identify the funds that are not yet under contract for military construction projects.
How they're planning to the fund the wall: Defense Department officials told CNN that the Pentagon is planning a figure of about $2.5 billion in funds they believe they can tap to support construction of a border wall if Trump declares an emergency and orders the military to build a wall. Those funds fall under the "unobligated" pool of funds, which means the funds are earmarked but have no signed contracts signed for spending that money. Anything beyond that would require the cancellation of existing military construction projects, which might come with costly termination fees.
If Trump wants additional funds from projects that are already in contract, he'd have to cancel projects like a fire station at Quantico, child development at Joint Base Andrews or Navy Seal training facilities improvements for combat training.
The official said one concern is that once the money goes to a wall: How do you get re-funded by Congress for the construction of these other projects so readiness is not impacted?
If a decision is made for a national emergency, the Pentagon will offer different courses of action to proceed.