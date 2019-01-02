The House passed another spending bill Thursday to reopen the Department of Agriculture — which runs the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as SNAP or food stamps, as well as the Food and Drug Administration.

The Democratic-led House passed the bill, with a vote of 243-183. Ten Republicans supported the measure.

It’s the third of four bills the House is bringing to the floor this week to keep the spotlight on the partial government shutdown and put pressure on the Senate to act.

However, each bill is expected to be dead on arrival in the Senate, and also faces the threat of a presidential veto.

One thing to note: Despite the lapse in funding, the Department of Agriculture will continue providing food stamps to millions of Americans through February, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue announced Tuesday.