The government is STILL shut downBy Meg Wagner, Brian Ries and Amanda Wills, CNN
Congressional leaders will meet in the White House Situation Room today for a border security briefing
From CNN's Phil Mattingly
President Trump will host congressional leaders in the Situation Room for a 3 p.m. ET briefing on border security, according to the White House.
What's at stake: The meeting comes as negotiations to re-open about a quarter of the federal government have been frozen for nearly two weeks, and just one day before Democrats take over as the majority party in the House. Compromise proposals, to the extent they existed in the first place, have not been traded or even discussed in recent days as both sides settled into their respective positions.
Who's likely to attend: A Hill source familiar with the meeting said few details are known about this homeland security briefing, including who will lead it, what else is on the agenda or who else will attend. The invited congressional leaders include Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Republican Conference Chair John Thune, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin, presumptive incoming House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, incoming House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, incoming House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and incoming House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, the source said.
Federal employees union sues government over lack of pay
From CNN's Caroline Kelly
A federal employee labor union is suing the US government for requiring "essential" employees to work without pay during the partial government shutdown.
The American Federation of Government Employees alleged Monday that the government is violating the Fair Labor Standards Act by forcing employees deemed essential to work without pay.
About a quarter of the government has been affected by the shutdown, including correctional officers, Border Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, and transportation security officers. Across different government agencies, about 380,000 federal employees will be furloughed and 420,000 will work without pay due to the shutdown continuing into the new year.
AFGE filed the suit in the US Court of Federal Claims on behalf of all essential government workers, as well as named plaintiffs Justin Tarovisky and Grayson Sharp, who work for the Bureau of Prisoners.
The union's president, J. David Cox, called the requirement that some federal employees work without pay "inhumane" in a statement Monday.
"Our nation's heroes, AFGE members and their families deserve the decency of knowing when their next paycheck is coming and that they will be paid for their work," he said, adding that many of the affected workers are veterans or law enforcement. "Our intent is to force the government and the administration to make all federal employees whole."
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday night.
It's the 12th day of the government shutdown. Here's how we got here.
The federal government partially shut down at midnight on Dec. 21 after lawmakers and President Trump were unable to reach a deal that includes $5 billion for his long-promised border wall.
The shutdown marked the first time in 40 years that the government closed three times in one year.
But this isn't a full shut down: Funding for roughly a quarter of the federal government expired, including appropriations for the Departments of Homeland Security, Justice, Housing and Urban Development, and other parts of the government.
President Trump stayed in Washington, foregoing holiday plans in Florida, during the shutdown. But negotiations have been at a standstill.
So what happens now? House Democratic leaders have settled on a legislative strategy to reopen the government, with votes expected on proposals just hours after the party takes control on Thursday, a Democratic aide confirmed to CNN.
But remember: The House Democrats' plan remains a nonstarter for Republicans, who still control the chamber on the other side of the US Capitol.
