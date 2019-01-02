GOP congressman: We want Trump to "hold firm" on wall funding

Rep. Mark Meadows, chairman of the rightwing House Freedom Caucus, said conservative members of Congress want President Trump to "hold firm" on his demand for border wall funding despite the shutdown.

"The vast majority of my colleagues want the President to hold firm," he said. "I can tell you that the vast majority of Americans that I'm hearing from want him to hold firm. And we applaud him in doing so."

But here's the thing: A recent CNN poll conducted by SSRS found that the public largely oppose the border wall, with 57% against a wall compared with 38% in favor. Those numbers are similar to where they were just after Trump took office in 2017. Most who favor the wall say they would continue to do so even if all the funding for the wall came from the US rather than from Mexico.

Meadows suggested a compromise that would include border security measures similar to Israel's — "a combination of fence and walls."

"It's very effective for Israel," he said. "There is no one who can deny the effectiveness of that. Let's just do that and propose that and get some funding for that type of measure."

