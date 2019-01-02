The government is STILL shut downBy Veronica Rocha, Meg Wagner, Brian Ries and Amanda Wills, CNN
GOP congressman: We want Trump to "hold firm" on wall funding
Rep. Mark Meadows, chairman of the rightwing House Freedom Caucus, said conservative members of Congress want President Trump to "hold firm" on his demand for border wall funding despite the shutdown.
"The vast majority of my colleagues want the President to hold firm," he said. "I can tell you that the vast majority of Americans that I'm hearing from want him to hold firm. And we applaud him in doing so."
But here's the thing: A recent CNN poll conducted by SSRS found that the public largely oppose the border wall, with 57% against a wall compared with 38% in favor. Those numbers are similar to where they were just after Trump took office in 2017. Most who favor the wall say they would continue to do so even if all the funding for the wall came from the US rather than from Mexico.
Meadows suggested a compromise that would include border security measures similar to Israel's — "a combination of fence and walls."
"It's very effective for Israel," he said. "There is no one who can deny the effectiveness of that. Let's just do that and propose that and get some funding for that type of measure."
Hundreds of TSA screeners, working without pay, calling out sick at major airports
From CNN's Rene Marsh and Gregory Wallace
Hundreds of Transportation Security Administration officers, who are required to work without paychecks through the partial government shutdown, have called out from work this week from at least four major airports, according to two senior agency officials and three TSA employee union officials.
The mass call outs could inevitably mean air travel is less secure, especially as the shutdown enters its second week with no clear end to the political stalemate in sight.
At New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport, as many as 170 TSA employees have called out each day this week, Thomas tells CNN. Officers from a morning shift were required to work extra hours to cover the gaps.
Call outs have increased by 200%-300% at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, where typically 25 to 30 TSA employees call out from an average shift according to a local TSA official familiar with the situation.
Union officials stress that the absences are not part of an organized action, but believe the number of people calling out will likely increase.
"This problem of call outs is really going to explode over the next week or two when employees miss their first paycheck," a union official at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport told CNN. "TSA officers are telling the union they will find another way to make money. That means calling out to work other jobs."
Trump refuses to back off his $5.6 billion demand for border wall in meeting with lawmakers, sources say
From CNN's Phil Mattingly
President Trump mentioned extending the standoff "to the election" and refused to back off his demand for $5.6 billion in funding for a border wall during his meeting with congressional leaders in the White House Situation Room, two people familiar with the meeting said.
He opened the talks by launching into a 15-minute salvo that also included griping at the House speaker for recent comments from Democratic lawmakers raising the specter of impeachment.
The Democratic leaders again pitched the House-passed plan to the President to re-open the government and continue negotiations. While Trump demurred, and at one point said it would make him look “foolish” to accept the plan in the meeting earlier this week, today Trump flat out rejected the idea to the Democratic leaders, telling them bluntly: “No.”
Democrats made clear early in the meeting that their threshold for talks on a border security deal was Trump agreeing to re-open the government. Trump, as he made clear during his opening statement to the leaders, said the government would remain shuttered until a deal was reached.
One of the sources said bluntly: “There was no progress made.”
She isn't able to make ends meet because of the shutdown
From CNN's Melissa Mahtani
Janitor Lila Johnson, 71, said she won't receive any back pay for the hours missed during the government shutdown because she works at the Department of Agriculture on a contract basis.
"My rent has to be paid. My other bills like my credit cards and loans that I owe, that's doubling up on me... It's hard," she told CNN.
Johnson receives a pension from a previous janitor job she retired from but she said that even with her pension and social security, she isn’t able to make ends meet. That’s why she took the contract janitor job.
“I’m going deep in a hole by extending these bills,” she says adding, “I'm losing in the 401(k) Plan so everything is just piling up, you know.”
“When I go back to work, I still will have to work at least two months before I see a decent check," Johnson added.
Trump's desires for wall funding, in one tweet
CNN's Manu Raju sums up what we just heard:
Trump asks debt collectors and landlords to go "nice and easy" on unpaid federal workers
From CNN's Betsy Klein
President Donald Trump was asked if he thought landlords and bill collectors should be lenient on federal employees whose paychecks are affected by the shutdown.
"I think they will. I've been a landlord for a long time… they work with people," Trump said.
By the numbers: There are approximately 380,000 federal employees on furlough and another 420,000 working without pay. Trump has claimed they support the shutdown, but many have begun spoken out, saying they are worried about buying food or paying rent.
The safety net for federal workers who are furloughed during shutdown is a strong border, Trump says
From CNN's Maegan Vazquez
Asked what financial and social safety net is available for federal workers out of a job during the government shutdown, President Trump told reporters that “the safety net will be a strong border.”
“The safety net will be a strong border because we’re going to be safe,” Trump said. “I’m not talking about economically, but ultimately economically, I really believe that these people … believe in what we’re doing.”
He continued: “I think a lot of the people you’re referring to ... are really wanting that to happen, too. I really believe a lot of them want to see border security and they’re willing to give it up.”
Trump "might consider'" asking Cabinet to forego raises
From CNN's Betsy Klein and Maegan Vazquez
President Trump was asked about the $10,000 raise that his Cabinet members, Vice President Mike Pence, and other senior administration officials are due to receive.
Asked if he would ask them to not accept the raise due to the shutdown, Trump expressed some openness.
Pence nodded following the news conference when he was asked if he would turn down a $10,000 pay raise he’s slated to potentially be issued during the partial government shutdown.
CNN reported earlier Friday that Pence and senior political aides may see their paychecks go up soon if Congress does not pass legislation that would extend a pay freeze for those officials, according to documents from the Office of Personnel Management.
Trump says he has considered calling a national emergency to build wall
A reporter just asked President Trump if he has considered using emergency powers to build his wall without Congressional approval and necessary funds.
"Yes, I have. And I can do it if I want," Trump claimed.
The reporter asked if that means he doesn't need Congressional approval to build the wall, then.
"Absolutely," Trump said. "We can call a national emergency. I haven't done it. I may do it. I may do it. We can call a national emergency and build it very quickly. It's another way of doing it."
Asked if that was a threat to Democrats, Trump replied, "I never threaten anybody, but I am allowed to do it -- call a national emergency."
