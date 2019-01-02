Trump says he may declare a national emergency. Here's what it means for the shutdown.

President Trump has repeatedly said he's considering declaring a national emergency if the shutdown talks crumble.

So what happens to the shutdown if Trump does, in fact, declare one?

The government does not just immediately re-open and the overall dynamics remain the same: The Senate, House Democrats and President Trump all need to sign off on the plan to fund the 25% of the government currently shut down.

At this point, according to GOP sources in both chambers, the White House has not fully laid out what President Trump would accept. While those same Republican sources are fairly certain the President will soon declare a national emergency, what the agreement would be to actually re-open the government remains an unknown.

Given that — and the fact most senators have gone home for the week — it’s exceedingly unlikely the government re-opens any time soon, no matter what the President does with his emergency declaration.