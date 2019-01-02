Pelosi: Yesterday's White House meeting was staged so Trump "could walk out"

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said House Democrats would continue to vote on spending bills next week to reopen shuttered parts of the government.

Talking about yesterday's meeting, Pelosi described Trump as “un-presidential” and accused his team of staging the event.

“I think the meeting was a setup, so he could walk out," Pelosi said.

“I don’t know that the President wants the wall. I think he just wants to debate the wall,” she added.

Asked how the House would respond if Trump declared a national emergency, Pelosi said “let’s see what he does.”

“If and when the President does that, you’ll find out how we would react,” she said, predicting Trump will have problems on his own side of the aisle "for exploiting this situation in a way that enhances his power."

“I don’t think he really wants a solution,” she later added. “I think he loves the distraction.”