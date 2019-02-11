Countdown to another government shutdownBy Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
Congress is set to vote on the deal today, but nothing's final until Trump signs it
From CNN's Phil Mattingly
Nearly nine weeks after the government shut down, Congress has finally reached an agreement on a package that will clear the decks on spending battles — and shutdown deadlines — until the end of September.
Thee full 1,169-page spending package — which is comprised not just of the border security agreement, but also the six remaining outstanding funding measures — is now public and ready to be voted on.
What happens now: House and Senate leaders believe they have plan to get that done in short order. The Senate and House plan to pass the border security and broad spending package by Thursday night. That much, according to aides and both parties, in both chambers, is virtually assured at this point.
But remember, this all comes down to Trump: The question remains will President Trump sign the deal, which, at least on Capitol Hill, everyone is working under the assumption he will. (On Tuesday, sources said he intends to.)
But as everyone should be well aware by now, nothing is final until the President puts pen to paper on the bill.
Trump tells law enforcement crowd: "The wall is very, very — on its way"
From CNN's Liz Stark
President Trump, speaking at a law enforcement conference Wednesday, briefly touched on border security negotiations with Congress, pledging that he “will never waver” from his “sacred duty” to protect the US.
“As we review the new proposal from Congress, I can promise you this. I will never waver from my sacred duty to defend this nation and its people. We will get the job done,” Trump said.
“The wall is very, very— on its way. It’s happening, as we speak. We’re building as we speak,” he added.
Earlier Wednesday, Trump told reporters he would "take a very serious look" at the legislation and noted that he does not want another government shutdown.
Here's where things stand with the spending bill
From CNN's Phil Mattingly
Staff is still drafting the final pieces of the 1,000-plus page spending bill, but the process is moving along and should be completed in the next few hours, according to multiple aides involved in the process.
The final draft of the Department of Homeland Security funding piece has been completed. (Both sides are currently reviewing it.)
Outside the spending talks, negotiators are still also talking about two issues:
- An extension for the Violence Against Women Act, which expires Friday night.
- Language to approve backpay from the 35-day shutdown for federal contractors.
Democrats are attempting to keep the VAWA extension out of the deal so they can work on a broader overhaul to the law separately. Republicans want a clean extension.
A key note: Neither issue is threatening to broader bill, aides say, but both are still being discussed.
At this point, a clean VAWA extension is expected to be included, the federal contractor backpay is not, two sources said, though they emphasized things are fluid.
Trump has been holding meetings to discuss funding options for his border wall
From CNN's Dana Bash and Betsy Klein
The White House says President Trump is continuing to weigh his options to fund a border wall, which still include taking executive action to secure funding for a wall.
It's not clear which combination of actions the President might use, and the topic has been under debate for weeks. Not all would require declaring a national emergency, and they are likely to be rolled out piece by piece, not necessarily all at once, once Trump signs off.
The President has held nearly daily meetings with senior advisers and others to discuss his options.
Based on CNN's latest reporting, the President's unilateral options include:
- Accessing Treasury forfeiture funds: This options offers an estimated $680 million and would not require the President to declare a national emergency.
- Using USC 284 to divert some Pentagon funds for counter-narcotics: Up to an estimated $2 billion could be freed up for the wall, and the option may not require Trump to declare a national emergency, according to a CRS legal report.
- Using USC 2808 to gain access to military construction funds: This options offers an estimated $3.6 billion. The President would be required to declare a national emergency.
- Use Army Corps civil works funds using USC 2293: If the President goes this route, he could have access to an estimated $3 billion. But he would be required to declare a national emergency, according to a US government official.
Here's what needs to happen to avoid a government shutdown
From CNN's Clare Foran and Ted Barrett
A tentative border security deal has been agreed to on Capitol Hill, but there is still more work to be done in Washington before a partial government shutdown can be averted -- and there are plenty of opportunities along the way for a deal to be derailed.
This is what needs to happen now:
- The House is expected to vote — after the text for the legislative bill text is released. The text is likely to be completed and released some time on Wednesday. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said that the House is likely to pass the bill on Thursday evening.
- Once the House has voted, the Senate could move fairly quickly on its vote as long as there are no senators who act to slow down the process. But this all depends on whether Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is able to get unanimous consent to move forward with the bill -- meaning that no senator raises any objection.
- After the bill passes Congress, the legislation would head to President Trump's desk for his signature. Trump intends to sign the border security deal to avoid another partial government shutdown, according to two sources who have spoken directly with the President.
Trump: We'll take a "serious look" at compromise border deal
President Trump said he doesn't want to have another shutdown and that he will take a "serious look" at the border deal that's on the table.
CNN reported earlier today that President Trump intends to sign the border security deal to avoid another partial government shutdown, according to two sources who have spoken with him directly.
The deal includes $1.375 billion for a border barrier, which falls well short of the $5.7 billion Trump originally demanded for a wall.
GOP congressman: "The deal we ended up with now is worse" than the one before the shutdown
GOP Rep. Chris Stewart told CNN this morning that he's optimistic about the new border security deal, however the government shutdown "didn't help."
Watch:
Pelosi: "I say to people support the bill for what’s in it. Don’t judge for what is not in it."
From CNN's Ashley Killough
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters she’s urging people not to judge the bill for what it lacks.
“As with all compromises, I say to people support the bill for what is in it, don’t judge it for what is not in it.”
Asked if she has confidence it will pass the House, she replied: “Hope so.”
She said the deal is a “win for the American people” and she had confidence the conferees would get the job done.
The House intends to vote tomorrow night
From CNN's Manu Raju
The House plans to vote tomorrow night on the spending deal, according to a source at the Democratic caucus meeting.