Nearly nine weeks after the government shut down, Congress has finally reached an agreement on a package that will clear the decks on spending battles — and shutdown deadlines — until the end of September.

Thee full 1,169-page spending package — which is comprised not just of the border security agreement, but also the six remaining outstanding funding measures — is now public and ready to be voted on.

What happens now: House and Senate leaders believe they have plan to get that done in short order. The Senate and House plan to pass the border security and broad spending package by Thursday night. That much, according to aides and both parties, in both chambers, is virtually assured at this point.

But remember, this all comes down to Trump: The question remains will President Trump sign the deal, which, at least on Capitol Hill, everyone is working under the assumption he will. (On Tuesday, sources said he intends to.)

But as everyone should be well aware by now, nothing is final until the President puts pen to paper on the bill.