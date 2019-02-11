President Trump, speaking at a law enforcement conference Wednesday, briefly touched on border security negotiations with Congress, pledging that he “will never waver” from his “sacred duty” to protect the US.

“As we review the new proposal from Congress, I can promise you this. I will never waver from my sacred duty to defend this nation and its people. We will get the job done,” Trump said.

“The wall is very, very— on its way. It’s happening, as we speak. We’re building as we speak,” he added.

“It’s a big wall. It’s a strong wall,” Trump continued. “They’re going to have to be in extremely good shape to get over this one. They would be able to climb Mount Everest a lot easier, I think.”

Earlier Wednesday, Trump told reporters he would "take a very serious look" at the legislation and noted that he does not want another government shutdown.