Here's what to expect next in the House

(NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

President Trump intends to declare a national emergency -- a move that could allow the administration to circumvent Congress and unlock money to build his signature border wall, the White House said today.

A national emergency allows Trump to unlock certain funds provided under statutes previously passed by Congress. A draft proclamation reviewed by CNN last month cited Title 10 of the US Code, which paves the way for Trump to dip into a stash of Pentagon funds that are earmarked but have no signed contracts for spending that money.

That would give the President authority to pull from military construction funds and civil works projects, like infrastructure repair projects.

Trump has to notify Congress about where he decides to pull money from, but he does not need approval from Congress, according to congressional aides.

For Trump to invoke Section 2808, specifically, the emergency would require the use of the armed forces.

In that event, the "Secretary of Defense, without regard to any other provision of law, may undertake military construction projects, and may authorize the Secretaries of the military departments to undertake military construction projects, not otherwise authorized by law that are necessary to support such use of the armed forces."

Keep reading.