Countdown to another government shutdownBy Meg Wagner, Brian Ries and Veronica Rocha, CNN
White House official: "Details are done" on national emergency declaration
From CNN's Jim Acosta
A White House official said the "details are done" on President Trump's national security declaration for border security.
Those details are expected to be announced following the House vote on the spending deal, the official said.
Senior GOP senators are raising doubts about declaring a national emergency
From CNN's Ted Barrett
Senior Republican senators raised various doubts about the use of a national emergency for a border wall. Others GOP lawmakers said they wanted to wait to see exactly what President Trump will declare, skeptical he will do more than use existing executive authority.
This is what they're saying:
- Texas Sen. John Cornyn: “I’ve been asking if the President is going to (be) using existing authority to reprogram money or if it will be something different. I’ve expressed my concern about declaring an emergency just in terms of its precedential impact but also the practical difficulties if there is a lawsuit and the money gets tied up. It’s not a very practical solution to the problem.”
- Maine Sen. Susan Collins: "I think it’s a mistake. The National Emergencies Act was contemplated to apply to natural disasters or catastrophic events such as the attacks on our country on 9/11. For the President to use it to repurpose billions of dollars that Congress has appropriated for other purposes that has previously signed into law, strikes me as undermining the appropriations process, the will of Congress and being of dubious constitutionality.”
- Arkansas Sen. John Boozman: “There are a number of different statutes he can use to do that. Some are more encompassing than others. I very much support the resources we need to protect the border. I’d like to see a narrow statute used. We’ll have to see. I think that’s what everyone is concerned about, exactly how he is going to approach that…. I think the broader it is then you do get concerned about others using the same. That becomes the precedent.”
- West Virginia Sen. Shelley Moore Capito: “I’m supportive of that because I think the issues at the border are important enough to move in that directions. But we will have to see what he actually declares, what mechanism he uses. I don’t think that’s been determined.”
- Oklahoma Sen. Jim Inhofe: Asked if supports a national emergency, he said, “I do if that’s what it takes to do it. I just don’t want it coming out of defense…. But what I want doesn’t seem to make that much difference.”
- Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt: “I’m going to wait and see exactly how he does it and exactly what he does. We’ll see what the White House definition of an emergency is before I’m going to have a lot more to say.”
- Utah Sen. Mitt Romney: “It’s too early for me to know what he’s going to do statutorily. Will take a look at what he does. Review it thoroughly and decide at that point.”
Here's a look at what GOP senators said in the past:
McConnell touts spending bill passage, avoids questions on Trump's national emergency plan
From CNN's Laurie Ure and Manu Raju
Leaving the Senate floor, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell side-stepped questions on his reservations about President Trump’s plans to declare a national emergency, and whether Republicans will allow this to go forward.
McConnell didn't answer questions about the President's action and what it might mean for the future.
Democratic leaders call Trump's possible national emergency declaration a "lawless act"
From CNN's Phil Mattingly
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi released a statement on the possibility of President Trump issuing a national emergency on the border wall, calling the move a "lawless act."
"This is not an emergency, and the President’s fear-mongering doesn’t make it one," the Democratic leaders said.
Read the full statement:
“Declaring a national emergency would be a lawless act, a gross abuse of the power of the presidency and a desperate attempt to distract from the fact that President Trump broke his core promise to have Mexico pay for his wall. It is yet another demonstration of President Trump’s naked contempt for the rule of law. This is not an emergency, and the President’s fearmongering doesn’t make it one. He couldn’t convince Mexico, the American people or their elected representatives to pay for his ineffective and expensive wall, so now he’s trying an end-run around Congress in a desperate attempt to put taxpayers on the hook for it. The Congress will defend our constitutional authorities.”
JUST IN: Senate passes the funding bill
The government funding and border security bill has passed the Senate overwhelmingly by a vote of 83 to16.
What happens next: The bill now goes to the House for a final vote.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a press conference moments ago that the House may now vote earlier than planned, possibly in the 6 p.m. ET hour.
Should the House pass the bill, the measure would then go to the White House where press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement President Trump would sign the bill along with a national emergency declaration.
The President was unhappy with the bill because it did not include the $5.7 billion that he wanted for border wall funding. The emergency declaration could allow him to free up federal funds allocated to other projects, a move Democrats will likely oppose.
Pelosi noted in her press conference that Congress has "the power of the purse," not the President.
Why McConnell caved on Trump's emergency declaration
From CNN's Dana Bash and Phil Mattingly
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was forced off of his clearly stated opposition to a national emergency in order to secure President Trump’s support of the spending bill.
That’s a huge deal: McConnell has been warning the White House publicly and the President, directly, privately that an emergency declaration was not only opposed ideologically by many Senate Republicans, but also faced a very real chance of being blocked precisely because of that.
Remember: Congress can consider a joint resolution to block any national emergency.
The House will almost certainly move one (House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she “may” file a legal challenge). If McConnell and Republicans maintained their opposition, Trump’s move would be blocked.
How close was Trump to opposing this bill? Well, McConnell just gave in on an issue he’s been unbending on for weeks to secure his support.
The bottom line: McConnell knew Trump was very seriously considering not signing the bill and the Senate leader has been furious about everything the last nine weeks.
The shutdown and the fight that followed has blocked his agenda, his judicial nominations, and a working Senate. A decision was made that it was time to put an end to all of it, so he put his opposition to the emergency declaration aside.
In other words? He made a deal.
Some Republicans are concerned over the now-likely national security declaration
From CNN's Manu Raju
Some Republican senators are weighing in on Trump's decision to declare a national emergency.
“Clearly I have concerns about using this declaration for this set of circumstances,” said Sen. Roy Blunt, a member of GOP leadership. “Let’s see what he does with.”
Sen. Rand Paul suggested it was a “bad idea”
“I generally don’t think it’s a good idea,” added Sen. Marco Rubio
All the senators said they need to see the details.
Pelosi says she may file legal challenge if Trump declares a national emergency
From CNN's Clare Foran
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, speaking at her weekly press conference, indicated that she may file a legal challenge if President Trump declares a national emergency. She said that if the President does so, it will be an “end run around Congress.”
Asked by a reporter is she still plans to file a legal challenge against Trump's declaration, Pelosi responded, "Did I ever say I was filing a legal challenge? I may."
She continued: "That’s an option and we will review our options. But it’s important to note that when the President declares this emergency, first of all it’s not an emergency what’s happening at the border — It’s a humanitarian challenge to us … putting that aside, just in terms of the President making an end-run around Congress. Here he said, let us respect what the committee will do and then walks away from it. The President is doing an end-run around Congress.”
These Republican senators say they have no information on Trump's national emergency plan
From CNN's Manu Raju
Several Republican senators said they have no information on President Trump's decision to declare a national emergency.
Sen. John Cornyn, who has been critical of going this route, said he still harbors concerns but wants to get more information.
Sen. Pat Roberts didn’t know this was happening until CNN reporters told him.
Sen. Lindsey Graham, who supports the move, said he hasn’t been told how it’ll be done.
What Graham's talking about: Many Capitol Hill Republicans have expressed concern that declaring a national emergency in this situation would lead to a new norm. They worry about setting a precedent that future Democratic presidents could use to push a left-wing agenda item.