GOP senator: "Let's all pray that the President will have the wisdom to sign the bill"

Alex Wong/Getty Images

GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley added his own flair to this morning’s opening prayer on the Senate floor.

After the pastor said “amen,” Grassley, who is presiding over the Senate floor this morning in his role as president pro tempore, leaned into the mic and told the chamber:

“Let's all pray that the president will have wisdom to sign the bill, so the government doesn’t shut down."

He then led the chamber in the pledge of allegiance.

Of note: CNN’s Phil Mattingly notes he doesn’t believe he has ever heard anyone offer a post-prayer commentary on the Senate floor before.