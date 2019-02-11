Countdown to another government shutdownBy Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
GOP senator: "Let's all pray that the President will have the wisdom to sign the bill"
From CNN's Phil Mattingly
GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley added his own flair to this morning’s opening prayer on the Senate floor.
After the pastor said “amen,” Grassley, who is presiding over the Senate floor this morning in his role as president pro tempore, leaned into the mic and told the chamber:
He then led the chamber in the pledge of allegiance.
Of note: CNN’s Phil Mattingly notes he doesn’t believe he has ever heard anyone offer a post-prayer commentary on the Senate floor before.
GOP senator to Trump: Sign the deal, "declare victory and move on"
From CNN's From Sunlen Serfaty
GOP Sen. John Cornyn says he thinks that President Trump will sign the spending bill that Congress will vote on today. He instructed the President to “declare victory and move on.”
“I think so,” Cornyn said when asked by CNN is he is confident that President Trump will sign the bill after it passes out of the House and Senate today. “And then I think he’ll issue some sort of executive order maybe on the defense authorization bill to reprogram some money. This isn’t about solving problems anymore. It’s all about face saving.”
Asked if he’s good with only 55 miles of fence, Cornyn shot back, “I am good to not shut down and to make incremental gain.”
Here's what is in the deal
From CNN's Phil Mattingly
Congress released a 1,169-page spending package at midnight last night. It includes a border security agreement as well as six remaining outstanding funding measures.
You can read all 1,169 pages here. But we broke down what's in the border security agreement so you don't have to.
Here's what's in the agreement:
On barriers
- The deal includes $1.375 billion for border barriers and funds 55 miles of new barriers
- There are prohibitions on use of concrete wall or other prototypes that are not already in use for fencing and barriers.
- The new barriers will be targeted for the Rio Grande Valley sector.
- There are restrictions on physical barriers in the following locations: Santa Ana Refuge, La Lomita Historical Park, Bentsen-Rio State Park, National Butterfly Center, Vista del Mar.
On detention beds
- The agreement provides funding for an average 45,274 detention beds per day (with intent to return to 40,520 by the end of the fiscal year, which is the level funded in the last fiscal year. Currently ICE is utilizing approximately 49,000 detention beds).
- There is no cap on interior detention beds and no restrictions, beyond funding, on overall detention beds.
On Border security funding
- The agreement allocates $564 million for port-of-entry inspection equipment, $191 million for ports of entry construction, $100 million for new technology and $127 million for aircraft and marine assets.
- The deal also includes funding for 600 new customs officers and funding for 200 additional border patrol agents over the last fiscal year level.
On humanitarian aid and detentions
- There's $414 million in humanitarian aid for the border, in the form of enhanced medical support, transportation, food and clothing for migrants in detention.
- The deal also funds additional detention facility inspectors to bring facility inspections to twice a year, up from once every three years.
- Additionally, there's $527 million for humanitarian assistance to Central America to deal with migrant crisis (this is separate from the border security deal, but is included in the package in the State and Foreign Ops spending measure).
On Immigration courts
- The deal provides funding for 75 new immigration judges, and $7.4 million for additional attorneys and for courtroom expansion to assist in the backlog of immigration cases currently in the system
On oversight
- The agreement requires ICE to report and make public information about numbers and make up of individuals in custody, specifically family units, border apprehension detainees, interior enforcement detainees and those who have reported a positive federal credible fear claim
- It also bars DHS from preventing a member of Congress from entering a facility used to detain or house children.
Congress is set to vote on the deal today, but nothing's final until Trump signs it
From CNN's Phil Mattingly
Nearly nine weeks after the government shut down, Congress has finally reached an agreement on a package that will clear the decks on spending battles — and shutdown deadlines — until the end of September.
Thee full 1,169-page spending package — which is comprised not just of the border security agreement, but also the six remaining outstanding funding measures — is now public and ready to be voted on.
What happens now: House and Senate leaders believe they have plan to get that done in short order. The Senate and House plan to pass the border security and broad spending package by Thursday night. That much, according to aides and both parties, in both chambers, is virtually assured at this point.
But remember, this all comes down to Trump: The question remains will President Trump sign the deal, which, at least on Capitol Hill, everyone is working under the assumption he will. (On Tuesday, sources said he intends to.)
But as everyone should be well aware by now, nothing is final until the President puts pen to paper on the bill.
Trump tells law enforcement crowd: "The wall is very, very — on its way"
From CNN's Liz Stark
President Trump, speaking at a law enforcement conference Wednesday, briefly touched on border security negotiations with Congress, pledging that he “will never waver” from his “sacred duty” to protect the US.
“As we review the new proposal from Congress, I can promise you this. I will never waver from my sacred duty to defend this nation and its people. We will get the job done,” Trump said.
“The wall is very, very— on its way. It’s happening, as we speak. We’re building as we speak,” he added.
Earlier Wednesday, Trump told reporters he would "take a very serious look" at the legislation and noted that he does not want another government shutdown.
Here's where things stand with the spending bill
From CNN's Phil Mattingly
Staff is still drafting the final pieces of the 1,000-plus page spending bill, but the process is moving along and should be completed in the next few hours, according to multiple aides involved in the process.
The final draft of the Department of Homeland Security funding piece has been completed. (Both sides are currently reviewing it.)
Outside the spending talks, negotiators are still also talking about two issues:
- An extension for the Violence Against Women Act, which expires Friday night.
- Language to approve backpay from the 35-day shutdown for federal contractors.
Democrats are attempting to keep the VAWA extension out of the deal so they can work on a broader overhaul to the law separately. Republicans want a clean extension.
A key note: Neither issue is threatening to broader bill, aides say, but both are still being discussed.
At this point, a clean VAWA extension is expected to be included, the federal contractor backpay is not, two sources said, though they emphasized things are fluid.
Trump has been holding meetings to discuss funding options for his border wall
From CNN's Dana Bash and Betsy Klein
The White House says President Trump is continuing to weigh his options to fund a border wall, which still include taking executive action to secure funding for a wall.
It's not clear which combination of actions the President might use, and the topic has been under debate for weeks. Not all would require declaring a national emergency, and they are likely to be rolled out piece by piece, not necessarily all at once, once Trump signs off.
The President has held nearly daily meetings with senior advisers and others to discuss his options.
Based on CNN's latest reporting, the President's unilateral options include:
- Accessing Treasury forfeiture funds: This options offers an estimated $680 million and would not require the President to declare a national emergency.
- Using USC 284 to divert some Pentagon funds for counter-narcotics: Up to an estimated $2 billion could be freed up for the wall, and the option may not require Trump to declare a national emergency, according to a CRS legal report.
- Using USC 2808 to gain access to military construction funds: This options offers an estimated $3.6 billion. The President would be required to declare a national emergency.
- Use Army Corps civil works funds using USC 2293: If the President goes this route, he could have access to an estimated $3 billion. But he would be required to declare a national emergency, according to a US government official.
Here's what needs to happen to avoid a government shutdown
From CNN's Clare Foran and Ted Barrett
A tentative border security deal has been agreed to on Capitol Hill, but there is still more work to be done in Washington before a partial government shutdown can be averted -- and there are plenty of opportunities along the way for a deal to be derailed.
This is what needs to happen now:
- The House is expected to vote — after the text for the legislative bill text is released. The text is likely to be completed and released some time on Wednesday. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said that the House is likely to pass the bill on Thursday evening.
- Once the House has voted, the Senate could move fairly quickly on its vote as long as there are no senators who act to slow down the process. But this all depends on whether Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is able to get unanimous consent to move forward with the bill -- meaning that no senator raises any objection.
- After the bill passes Congress, the legislation would head to President Trump's desk for his signature. Trump intends to sign the border security deal to avoid another partial government shutdown, according to two sources who have spoken directly with the President.
Trump: We'll take a "serious look" at compromise border deal
President Trump said he doesn't want to have another shutdown and that he will take a "serious look" at the border deal that's on the table.
CNN reported earlier today that President Trump intends to sign the border security deal to avoid another partial government shutdown, according to two sources who have spoken with him directly.
The deal includes $1.375 billion for a border barrier, which falls well short of the $5.7 billion Trump originally demanded for a wall.