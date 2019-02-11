These GOP senators are pushing back on Trump’s emergency declaration

President Trump's decision to declare a national emergency to fund the wall has drawn condemnation from Democrats — and it has not found universal support among Republicans, either.

"I’m disappointed with both the massive, bloated, secretive bill that just passed and with the president’s intention to declare an emergency to build a wall," Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky tweeted Thursday, ahead of Trump's expected announcement. "Extraconstitutional executive actions are wrong, no matter which party does them."

"I generally don't think it's a good idea," said Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida yesterday.

And Sen. Susan Collins of Maine also tweeted a statement, calling the decision "a mistake on the part of the President" and "just not good policy."