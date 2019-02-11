Trump's wall will be the US's 32nd active national emergency

CNN

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi praised lawmakers for working together and passing a spending deal to avert a shutdown at a bill signing ceremony tonight.

"Three hundred votes on the floor of the House," she said. "It was quite a remarkable show."

The House vote, which took place late this evening, was 300 to 128. The Senate vote, which took place earlier in the day, was 83 to 16.

The compromise deal will only provide $1.375 billion for border barriers, far short of what President Trump has asked for to build his long-promised border wall. The bill is expected to go to the President’s desk for his signature tomorrow.

Pelosi went on to thank lawmakers for protecting the country by "securing our border and protecting our values."

While Pelosi did not mention Trump by name at the ceremony, she said reminded House members about their oaths.

"Where we go from here will be for us all to honor the Constitution and especially Article 1, especially the system of checks and balances. We will not have an end-run around Congress of the United States," Pelosi said.

Why this matters: Earlier today, the White House announced that the President would sign the compromise legislation, but will also take executive action in a bid to get the money the administration wants for border security.

Pelosi told reporters earlier that she was considering a legal challenge.

"I may," Pelosi said when asked about the prospect of challenging Trump in court. "That's an option and we will review our options."

"The President is doing an end-run around Congress," the California Democrat added.