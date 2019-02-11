Countdown to another government shutdownBy Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
President Trump is reviewing the bill
President Trump just tweeted that he's looking over the funding bill with his team.
A White House official said aides worked through the night, reviewing the legislative text they received around midnight. The bill is 1,169 pages long.
CNN reported Wednesday morning Trump was telling people he was inclined to sign the measure. House GOP leaders also told their members on Wednesday they expected the President to sign the bill.
But keep in mind: As everyone should be well aware by now, nothing is final until the President puts pen to paper on the bill.
This is how we expect the vote to play out today
From CNN's Phil Mattingly
Both the Senate and the House are expected to vote today on a deal to avert a shutdown. Congressional sources expect Trump to sign it.
Here's how this will all play out:
- The first move: Leaders in both parties decided late on Wednesday the Senate will go first on Thursday.
- Moving quickly: The package is technically in the form of a conference report, which isn’t amendable, so the process can technically move fairly quickly. It’s still to be determined whether senators will attempt to raise points of order to try and slow the process down, but the idea is to move fast once it’s officially taken up.
- But remember: In the Senate, a single senator can slow things down if that senator so pleases.
- After that: Once the Senate passes the package, it will move to the House.
- What to expect in the House: The House Rules Committee will meet today to set the parameters for the debate on the conference report. When lawmakers return from the funerals of former Rep. John Dingell and Rep. Walter Jones, they will move to vote on the rule, then debate the conference report, then vote to pass it.
- Final passage: That's scheduled to occur Thursday evening.
- After all that: The package will be cleared for President Trump’s signature. And Congress will officially be on recess.
White House aides are still reading the bill
From CNN's Sarah Westwood
A White House official said aides worked through the night last night, reviewing the legislative text they received around midnight.The bill is 1,169 pages long.
The official said there are provisions in the bill that the legislative team initially disliked, but noted it is still unclear whether the White House will actually attempt to red-line any of those provisions. That would ultimately be President Trump’s decision.
Trump has not yet been briefed on the text of the bill. The official said aides will brief the President on the package later today.
Where Trump stands now: CNN reported Wednesday morning President Trump was telling people he was inclined to sign the measure. House GOP leaders told their members on Wednesday they expected the president to sign the bill.
But remember: As everyone should be well aware by now, nothing is final until the President puts pen to paper on the bill.
GOP senator: "Let's all pray that the President will have the wisdom to sign the bill"
From CNN's Phil Mattingly
GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley added his own flair to this morning’s opening prayer on the Senate floor.
After the pastor said “amen,” Grassley, who is presiding over the Senate floor this morning in his role as president pro tempore, leaned into the mic and told the chamber:
He then led the chamber in the pledge of allegiance.
Of note: CNN’s Phil Mattingly notes he doesn’t believe he has ever heard anyone offer a post-prayer commentary on the Senate floor before.
GOP senator to Trump: Sign the deal, "declare victory and move on"
From CNN's From Sunlen Serfaty
GOP Sen. John Cornyn says he thinks that President Trump will sign the spending bill that Congress will vote on today. He instructed the President to “declare victory and move on.”
“I think so,” Cornyn said when asked by CNN is he is confident that President Trump will sign the bill after it passes out of the House and Senate today. “And then I think he’ll issue some sort of executive order maybe on the defense authorization bill to reprogram some money. This isn’t about solving problems anymore. It’s all about face saving.”
Asked if he’s good with only 55 miles of fence, Cornyn shot back, “I am good to not shut down and to make incremental gain.”
Here's what is in the deal
From CNN's Phil Mattingly
Congress released a 1,169-page spending package at midnight last night. It includes a border security agreement as well as six remaining outstanding funding measures.
You can read all 1,169 pages here. But we broke down what's in the border security agreement so you don't have to.
Here's what's in the agreement:
On barriers
- The deal includes $1.375 billion for border barriers and funds 55 miles of new barriers
- There are prohibitions on use of concrete wall or other prototypes that are not already in use for fencing and barriers.
- The new barriers will be targeted for the Rio Grande Valley sector.
- There are restrictions on physical barriers in the following locations: Santa Ana Refuge, La Lomita Historical Park, Bentsen-Rio State Park, National Butterfly Center, Vista del Mar.
On detention beds
- The agreement provides funding for an average 45,274 detention beds per day (with intent to return to 40,520 by the end of the fiscal year, which is the level funded in the last fiscal year. Currently ICE is utilizing approximately 49,000 detention beds).
- There is no cap on interior detention beds and no restrictions, beyond funding, on overall detention beds.
On Border security funding
- The agreement allocates $564 million for port-of-entry inspection equipment, $191 million for ports of entry construction, $100 million for new technology and $127 million for aircraft and marine assets.
- The deal also includes funding for 600 new customs officers and funding for 200 additional border patrol agents over the last fiscal year level.
On humanitarian aid and detentions
- There's $414 million in humanitarian aid for the border, in the form of enhanced medical support, transportation, food and clothing for migrants in detention.
- The deal also funds additional detention facility inspectors to bring facility inspections to twice a year, up from once every three years.
- Additionally, there's $527 million for humanitarian assistance to Central America to deal with migrant crisis (this is separate from the border security deal, but is included in the package in the State and Foreign Ops spending measure).
On Immigration courts
- The deal provides funding for 75 new immigration judges, and $7.4 million for additional attorneys and for courtroom expansion to assist in the backlog of immigration cases currently in the system
On oversight
- The agreement requires ICE to report and make public information about numbers and make up of individuals in custody, specifically family units, border apprehension detainees, interior enforcement detainees and those who have reported a positive federal credible fear claim
- It also bars DHS from preventing a member of Congress from entering a facility used to detain or house children.
Congress is set to vote on the deal today, but nothing's final until Trump signs it
From CNN's Phil Mattingly
Nearly nine weeks after the government shut down, Congress has finally reached an agreement on a package that will clear the decks on spending battles — and shutdown deadlines — until the end of September.
Thee full 1,169-page spending package — which is comprised not just of the border security agreement, but also the six remaining outstanding funding measures — is now public and ready to be voted on.
What happens now: House and Senate leaders believe they have plan to get that done in short order. The Senate and House plan to pass the border security and broad spending package by Thursday night. That much, according to aides and both parties, in both chambers, is virtually assured at this point.
But remember, this all comes down to Trump: The question remains will President Trump sign the deal, which, at least on Capitol Hill, everyone is working under the assumption he will. (On Tuesday, sources said he intends to.)
But as everyone should be well aware by now, nothing is final until the President puts pen to paper on the bill.
Trump tells law enforcement crowd: "The wall is very, very — on its way"
From CNN's Liz Stark
President Trump, speaking at a law enforcement conference Wednesday, briefly touched on border security negotiations with Congress, pledging that he “will never waver” from his “sacred duty” to protect the US.
“As we review the new proposal from Congress, I can promise you this. I will never waver from my sacred duty to defend this nation and its people. We will get the job done,” Trump said.
“The wall is very, very— on its way. It’s happening, as we speak. We’re building as we speak,” he added.
Earlier Wednesday, Trump told reporters he would "take a very serious look" at the legislation and noted that he does not want another government shutdown.
Here's where things stand with the spending bill
From CNN's Phil Mattingly
Staff is still drafting the final pieces of the 1,000-plus page spending bill, but the process is moving along and should be completed in the next few hours, according to multiple aides involved in the process.
The final draft of the Department of Homeland Security funding piece has been completed. (Both sides are currently reviewing it.)
Outside the spending talks, negotiators are still also talking about two issues:
- An extension for the Violence Against Women Act, which expires Friday night.
- Language to approve backpay from the 35-day shutdown for federal contractors.
Democrats are attempting to keep the VAWA extension out of the deal so they can work on a broader overhaul to the law separately. Republicans want a clean extension.
A key note: Neither issue is threatening to broader bill, aides say, but both are still being discussed.
At this point, a clean VAWA extension is expected to be included, the federal contractor backpay is not, two sources said, though they emphasized things are fluid.