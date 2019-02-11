President Trump is reviewing the bill

President Trump just tweeted that he's looking over the funding bill with his team.

A White House official said aides worked through the night, reviewing the legislative text they received around midnight. The bill is 1,169 pages long.

CNN reported Wednesday morning Trump was telling people he was inclined to sign the measure. House GOP leaders also told their members on Wednesday they expected the President to sign the bill.

But keep in mind: As everyone should be well aware by now, nothing is final until the President puts pen to paper on the bill.