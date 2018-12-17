Congressional Democrats laid out their government funding proposals last week and haven't moved from them.

Congressional Republicans have been waiting since then for guidance from the White House on next steps — a counter proposal? A short-term punt? Some combination of the two?

Here's the key piece of this that has Capitol Hill uneasy: Whatever President Trump decides to do, there will likely need to be some legislative posturing and back and forth after before any real deal making begins. Every day the White House waits to send forth a proposal or options is a day less to go through that dance. That's a problem.

As one frustrated senior Republican aide put it Sunday night:

"Maybe Monday is the day we finally figure out how this whole process starts. Or maybe not."

Notice the aide said "starts." We're not near the finish yet.

What we're watching today: To make this perfectly clear, everyone is waiting on the President to say — or do — something. Until that happens, everything is speculation.