Funding expires for a number of key government agencies Friday at midnight. So far, Democrats and Republicans have been unable to reach an agreement to keep the government open.

While there are five days until funding runs out, the window is actually more narrow for Congress to take action. The Senate will be back today, but the House isn't expected to return until Wednesday evening.

What that means: That leaves little time before funding runs out late Friday for a number of federal agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, the Justice Department, and other parts of the government.