Government shutdown begins while negotiations continue

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says there will be no action on the Senate floor until President Donald Trump and Senate Democrats come to an agreement.

McConnell said the Senate will “push the pause button” until President Trump and Senate Democrats can come to an agreement on government funding.

He said there will be no procedural votes nor test votes until that time.

Any bill to re-open the government will need 60 votes to gain Senate passage because of procedural rules meaning Republicans will need some Democratic votes.

McConnell then transitioned to discuss the importance of border security and “securing the homeland.”