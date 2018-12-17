Government shutdown begins while negotiations continue

Government shutdown begins while negotiations continueBy Meg Wagner, Veronica Rocha, Brian Ries and Paul P. Murphy, CNN
McConnell says no action on Senate floor until Trump and Senate Dems come to agreement
From CNN's Kevin Bohn
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says there will be no action on the Senate floor until President Donald Trump and Senate Democrats come to an agreement.
McConnell said the Senate will “push the pause button” until President Trump and Senate Democrats can come to an agreement on government funding.
He said there will be no procedural votes nor test votes until that time.
Any bill to re-open the government will need 60 votes to gain Senate passage because of procedural rules meaning Republicans will need some Democratic votes.
McConnell then transitioned to discuss the importance of border security and “securing the homeland.”
Congress searches for deal to end partial government shutdown
By Sophie Tatum
Lawmakers are expected to convene today on Capitol Hill, as a plan to fund the government has yet to come to fruition. This comes just a day after members of Congress and President Donald Trump failed to come to an agreement on a deal, resulting in the third government shutdown this year.
Republican Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma, who was briefed by Vice President Mike Pence, the President's son-in-law Jared Kushner and budget director Mick Mulvaney on Friday, told CNN's Suzanne Malveaux on Saturday morning that the hope is McConnell will have a deal to announce when the Senate reconvenes at noon.
The debate between the White House and Congress focuses not just on how much money to allocate to border security, but also on the language stipulating where and how that money can be spent, he said.
If there's no agreement, Lankford said he believes the American people will be looking at a much longer shutdown.
Schumer and Pelosi release joint statement: "America has now entered a Trump Shutdown"
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer just released the following statement on the partial government shutdown:
"Regrettably, America has now entered a Trump Shutdown. Republicans control the House, the Senate, and the White House. But instead of honoring his responsibility to the American people, President Trump threw a temper tantrum and convinced House Republicans to push our nation into a destructive Trump Shutdown in the middle of the holiday season. President Trump has said more than 25 times that he wanted a shutdown and now he has gotten what he wanted.
"Democrats have offered Republicans multiple proposals to keep the government open, including one that already passed the Senate unanimously, and all of which include funding for strong, sensible, and effective border security – not the president's ineffective and expensive wall. If President Trump and Republicans choose to continue this Trump Shutdown, the new House Democratic majority will swiftly pass legislation to re-open government in January."
The federal government just partially shut down
The US government is now partially shut down, as a midnight deadline to continue funding it passed without a new spending bill in place.
Congress and the White House failed to reach a deal Friday night to avert the shuttering of several departments, about 25% of the government, over money for President Trump's desired border wall. Negotiations will continue Saturday.
It is the third government shutdown of the year, the first time that has happened since 1977.
Here’s who technically shuts down the government
From CNN's Kaitlan Collins
The White House budget director and incoming chief of staff Mick Mulvaney technically shuts down the government.
He's technically in charge of formally shutting down the quarter of the government that will lack funding starting at midnight tonight. Mulvaney spent several hours on the Hill today, shuttling between the House and the Senate with Mike Pence and Jared Kushner. It's notable that he went, and John Kelly, still the chief of staff, stayed behind.
Mulvaney has done this before: He was the one who formally shut down the government in January 2018.
"In fact, I found out for the first time last night that the person who technically shuts the government down is me, which is kind of cool," he said at the time.
Oddly enough, Mulvaney had been in and out of the Oval Office on Dec. 14 for scheduled talks about an impending budget showdown when, on the spur of the moment, President Trump offered him the open chief of staff job.
"We're going to have a shutdown": Trump blames Democrats in video tweet
From CNN's Liz Stark
In a video released on Twitter Friday evening, President Trump called for greater border security "with a wall or a slat fence or whatever you want to call it."
He later pointed the finger at Democrats: "We're going to have a shutdown. There's nothing we can do about that because we need the Democrats to give us their votes."
"Call it a Democrat shutdown. Call it whatever you want. But we need their help to get this approved," he added, 10 days after telling the Democrats in the Oval Office -- and Americans watching on television at home -- he would be "proud" to shut down the government over border security.
As a closing message, Trump said: "The shutdown hopefully will not last long."
Pence team tells lawmakers $1.6 billion for the wall won’t be enough, source says
From CNN's Kaitlan Collins and Phil Mattingly
A person familiar with Vice President Mike Pence, budget director and incoming acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and White House senior adviser Jared Kushner’s five-hour trip to the Hill said they made clear that $1.6 billion for the wall wasn’t going to cut it.
The source said something closer to the $2 to $3 billion range is expected, according to where negotiations are right now. The one number not mentioned tonight was $5 billion.
Two sources on the Hill side said there were proposals sent back and forth between Democrats and the Pence team, but the two sides remain as far apart as ever. Democrats have made clear their baseline remains stop-gap spending bills with the current $1.3 billion in border security and fencing. They are not willing to move beyond those offers at this point
An important note: Voting probably won’t happen tomorrow since leaders have said members will get a 24-hour heads up when things are looking promising.��If a deal is to be reached, votes could happen as early as Sunday.
Senate passes bill to ensure furloughed federal workers get back pay
From CNN's Ted Barrett
The Senate before they adjourned Friday passed a bill to ensure furloughed federal employees get back pay.
The bill, which passed by unanimous consent, will still need to pass the House.
Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin, who represent Maryland where many DC area federal employees live, introduced the measure.