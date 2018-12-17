5 days until a partial government shutdownBy Meg Wagner, Veronica Rocha and Brian Ries, CNN
Why there's such a small window for Congress to act
From CNN's Clare Foran
Funding expires for a number of key government agencies Friday at midnight. So far, Democrats and Republicans have been unable to reach an agreement to keep the government open.
While there are five days until funding runs out, the window is actually more narrow for Congress to take action. The Senate will be back today, but the House isn't expected to return until Wednesday evening.
What that means: That leaves little time before funding runs out late Friday for a number of federal agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, the Justice Department, and other parts of the government.
Here's what will happen if there's a partial government shutdown
From CNN's Clare Foran
Funding expires for a number of key government agencies on Friday at midnight.
If a shutdown takes place, it would be limited in scope. That's because Congress has already funded roughly 75% of the federal government through September 2019, including the Pentagon as well as the Departments of Health and Human Services and Labor.
But that doesn't mean it won't be disruptive. Here's a look at what will happen:
- Funding is set to expire for several departments: Department of Homeland Security, the Justice Department, the Interior Department, the State Department, the Department of Housing and Urban Development and other parts of the government.
- Some federal employees would be deemed essential and would continue to work, but their pay would be withheld until the shutdown is over. According to a fact sheet released by Democrats, more than 420,000 government workers are expected to work without pay if a partial shutdown occurs, including more than 41,000 federal law enforcement and correctional officers.
- Other federal employees would be placed on furlough, meaning they would effectively be put on a leave of absence without pay.