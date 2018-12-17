Trump's border wall is the key sticking point in shutdown talks

Yuri Gripas-Pool/Getty Images

Republican and Democratic lawmakers alike have made clear they don't want a shutdown, but they left Washington last week without a resolution in an ongoing standoff. The key issue: President Trump's long-promised border wall.

What Trump wants: $5 billion in wall funding.

$5 billion in wall funding. Where Democrats stand: They say that number is a non-starter.

White House senior adviser Stephen Miller said on Sunday the administration would do "whatever is necessary to build the border wall," saying "if it comes to it, absolutely," when asked on CBS's "Face the Nation" if that would mean a partial shutdown.

But Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer insisted on NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday that the President is "not going to get the wall in any form," saying the votes aren't there in the House or the Senate.

A key point to remember: Any spending legislation would need to pass with at least some Democratic votes since it would have to clear a 60-vote threshold in the Senate where Republicans only have a 51-seat majority.