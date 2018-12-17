5 days until a partial government shutdownBy Meg Wagner, Veronica Rocha and Brian Ries, CNN
Trump's border wall is the key sticking point in shutdown talks
From CNN's Clare Foran
Republican and Democratic lawmakers alike have made clear they don't want a shutdown, but they left Washington last week without a resolution in an ongoing standoff. The key issue: President Trump's long-promised border wall.
- What Trump wants: $5 billion in wall funding.
- Where Democrats stand: They say that number is a non-starter.
White House senior adviser Stephen Miller said on Sunday the administration would do "whatever is necessary to build the border wall," saying "if it comes to it, absolutely," when asked on CBS's "Face the Nation" if that would mean a partial shutdown.
But Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer insisted on NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday that the President is "not going to get the wall in any form," saying the votes aren't there in the House or the Senate.
A key point to remember: Any spending legislation would need to pass with at least some Democratic votes since it would have to clear a 60-vote threshold in the Senate where Republicans only have a 51-seat majority.
Republicans are waiting on guidance from the White House on what to do next
From CNN's Phil Mattingly
Congressional Democrats laid out their government funding proposals last week and haven't moved from them.
Congressional Republicans have been waiting since then for guidance from the White House on next steps — a counter proposal? A short-term punt? Some combination of the two?
Here's the key piece of this that has Capitol Hill uneasy: Whatever President Trump decides to do, there will likely need to be some legislative posturing and back and forth after before any real deal making begins. Every day the White House waits to send forth a proposal or options is a day less to go through that dance. That's a problem.
As one frustrated senior Republican aide put it Sunday night:
What we're watching today: To make this perfectly clear, everyone is waiting on the President to say — or do — something. Until that happens, everything is speculation.
This Republican congressman thinks the White House shouldn't bend on wall funding
From CNN's Manu Raju
Republican Rep. Mark Meadows doesn’t see a point of a short-term continuing resolution to keep government open until early next year.
He thinks if there’s a shutdown, agencies will be closed until the new Congress convenes.
He also doesn’t think the White House should bend on $5 billion for wall money, saying it is “the compromise.”
Asked if he believes Mexico is going to pay for the wall, Meadows said:
Trump is still negotiating as the shutdown deadline looms, White House says
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
President Trump continues to negotiate with Congress over border wall funding as a shutdown deadline looms, Mercedes Schlapp, the White House director of strategic communications, told reporters on Monday.
She said his $5 billion number was firm, but would not answer when asked whether Trump would still travel to his Mar-a-Lago estate on Friday if the partial shutdown takes effect.
Why there's such a small window for Congress to act
From CNN's Clare Foran
Funding expires for a number of key government agencies Friday at midnight. So far, Democrats and Republicans have been unable to reach an agreement to keep the government open.
While there are five days until funding runs out, the window is actually more narrow for Congress to take action. The Senate will be back today, but the House isn't expected to return until Wednesday evening.
What that means: That leaves little time before funding runs out late Friday for a number of federal agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, the Justice Department, and other parts of the government.
Here's what will happen if there's a partial government shutdown
From CNN's Clare Foran
Funding expires for a number of key government agencies on Friday at midnight.
If a shutdown takes place, it would be limited in scope. That's because Congress has already funded roughly 75% of the federal government through September 2019, including the Pentagon as well as the Departments of Health and Human Services and Labor.
But that doesn't mean it won't be disruptive. Here's a look at what will happen:
- Funding is set to expire for several departments: Department of Homeland Security, the Justice Department, the Interior Department, the State Department, the Department of Housing and Urban Development and other parts of the government.
- Some federal employees would be deemed essential and would continue to work, but their pay would be withheld until the shutdown is over. According to a fact sheet released by Democrats, more than 420,000 government workers are expected to work without pay if a partial shutdown occurs, including more than 41,000 federal law enforcement and correctional officers.
- Other federal employees would be placed on furlough, meaning they would effectively be put on a leave of absence without pay.