Government shutdown countdownBy Meg Wagner, Veronica Rocha, Brian Ries and Paul P. Murphy, CNN
Senate passes bill to ensure furloughed federal workers get back pay
From CNN's Ted Barrett
The Senate before they adjourned Friday passed a bill to ensure furloughed federal employees get back pay.
The bill, which passed by unanimous consent, will still need to pass the House.
Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin, who represent Maryland where many DC area federal employees live, introduced the measure.
Vice President Pence, Mulvaney, Kushner have left the Hill
From CNN's Phil Mattingly, Kaitlan Collins and Sarah Mucha
Vice President Mike Pence, budget director and incoming acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and White House senior adviser Jared Kushner have all left the Capitol.
They did not answer shouted questions as they departed. They had been on the Hill for five hours.
White House calls a "lid" for the night
From CNN's Liz Stark
The White House has now called a "lid" for the night, meaning we will not see or hear from the President until tomorrow.
A partial shutdown will happen at midnight
The government will partially shut down at midnight tonight.
This shutdown would be the first time in 40 years that the government has shuttered three times in a year.
With the House and Senate adjourned, there is no mechanism in place for a vote tonight, even if an 11th-hour deal is reached.
NOW: The Senate has adjourned for the night
The Senate has now adjourned for the night. They will return at noon tomorrow.
Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan have left Capitol Hill for the night
From CNN's Ted Barrett and Phil Mattingly
House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have left the Capitol, apparently for the night.
As McConnell left, he said “constructive talks are underway.”
Asked if he would be coming back to participate in the talks, McConnell said:
“As I’ve said repeatedly, we need Democratic votes and presidential signature.”
A government shutdown is virtually assured at midnight
From CNN's Manu Raju and Steve Brusk
While negotiations continue to reach a deal, there is virtually no chance a vote will happen tonight — all but assuring there will be a government shutdown at midnight.
The House has adjourned, and Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn said there will be no vote tonight in the Senate.
Barring any very unexpected change, the third government shutdown of the year will start in four and a half hours.
The House has adjourned for the night
From CNN's Manu Raju
The US House of Representatives adjourned for the night, just hours before the deadline to fund parts of the federal government ends.
Where things stand: Lawmakers and President Trump still have not yet reached a deal to stave off a shutdown.
Asked if he would bring a bill with $1.6 billion in border security funding to the House, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy told reporters: “I’m not bringing any bill to the floor that does not have the support of the President — and we got to make sure it protects the border and the same time as it funds government.”
Trump points to Democrats in latest tweet from the Oval Office
From CNN's Liz Stark
President Trump just tweeted an image of himself in the Oval Office apparently signing a bill, pen in hand.
Trump noted that he canceled his trip to Florida because he's waiting "to see if the Democrats will help us to protect America’s Southern Border!"
Read his tweet:
What's happening on Capitol Hill: Negotiations will continue through the night, Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn told CNN.
Earlier this evening, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, speaking from the floor, urged Democrats to work with the White House on an agreement.