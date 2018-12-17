Pence team tells lawmakers $1.6 billion for the wall won’t be enough, source says

Vice President Mike Pence (C), and White House Senior Advisor Jared Kushner (2nd-R) leave Speaker of the House Paul Ryan's office on Capitol Hill on Dec. 21, 2018 in Washington, DC. Vice President Mike Pence (C), and White House Senior Advisor Jared Kushner (2nd-R) leave Speaker of the House Paul Ryan's office on Capitol Hill on Dec. 21, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

A person familiar with Vice President Mike Pence, budget director and incoming acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and White House senior adviser Jared Kushner’s five-hour trip to the Hill said they made clear that $1.6 billion for the wall wasn’t going to cut it.

The source said something closer to the $2 to $3 billion range is expected, according to where negotiations are right now. The one number not mentioned tonight was $5 billion.

Two sources on the Hill side said there were proposals sent back and forth between Democrats and the Pence team, but the two sides remain as far apart as ever. Democrats have made clear their baseline remains stop-gap spending bills with the current $1.3 billion in border security and fencing. They are not willing to move beyond those offers at this point

An important note: Voting probably won’t happen tomorrow since leaders have said members will get a 24-hour heads up when things are looking promising. If a deal is to be reached, votes could happen as early as Sunday.