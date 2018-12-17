Government shutdown countdownBy Meg Wagner, Veronica Rocha, Brian Ries and Paul P. Murphy, CNN
Pence team tells lawmakers $1.6 billion for the wall won’t be enough, source says
From CNN's Kaitlan Collins and Phil Mattingly
A person familiar with Vice President Mike Pence, budget director and incoming acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and White House senior adviser Jared Kushner’s five-hour trip to the Hill said they made clear that $1.6 billion for the wall wasn’t going to cut it.
The source said something closer to the $2 to $3 billion range is expected, according to where negotiations are right now. The one number not mentioned tonight was $5 billion.
Two sources on the Hill side said there were proposals sent back and forth between Democrats and the Pence team, but the two sides remain as far apart as ever. Democrats have made clear their baseline remains stop-gap spending bills with the current $1.3 billion in border security and fencing. They are not willing to move beyond those offers at this point
An important note: Voting probably won’t happen tomorrow since leaders have said members will get a 24-hour heads up when things are looking promising. If a deal is to be reached, votes could happen as early as Sunday.
Senate passes bill to ensure furloughed federal workers get back pay
From CNN's Ted Barrett
The Senate before they adjourned Friday passed a bill to ensure furloughed federal employees get back pay.
The bill, which passed by unanimous consent, will still need to pass the House.
Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin, who represent Maryland where many DC area federal employees live, introduced the measure.
Vice President Pence, Mulvaney, Kushner have left the Hill
From CNN's Phil Mattingly, Kaitlan Collins and Sarah Mucha
Vice President Mike Pence, budget director and incoming acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and White House senior adviser Jared Kushner have all left the Capitol.
They did not answer shouted questions as they departed. They had been on the Hill for five hours.
White House calls a "lid" for the night
From CNN's Liz Stark
The White House has now called a "lid" for the night, meaning we will not see or hear from the President until tomorrow.
A partial shutdown will happen at midnight
The government will partially shut down at midnight tonight.
This shutdown would be the first time in 40 years that the government has shuttered three times in a year.
With the House and Senate adjourned, there is no mechanism in place for a vote tonight, even if an 11th-hour deal is reached.
NOW: The Senate has adjourned for the night
The Senate has now adjourned for the night. They will return at noon tomorrow.
Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan have left Capitol Hill for the night
From CNN's Ted Barrett and Phil Mattingly
House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have left the Capitol, apparently for the night.
As McConnell left, he said “constructive talks are underway.”
Asked if he would be coming back to participate in the talks, McConnell said:
“As I’ve said repeatedly, we need Democratic votes and presidential signature.”
A government shutdown is virtually assured at midnight
From CNN's Manu Raju and Steve Brusk
While negotiations continue to reach a deal, there is virtually no chance a vote will happen tonight — all but assuring there will be a government shutdown at midnight.
The House has adjourned, and Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn said there will be no vote tonight in the Senate.
Barring any very unexpected change, the third government shutdown of the year will start in four and a half hours.
The House has adjourned for the night
From CNN's Manu Raju
The US House of Representatives adjourned for the night, just hours before the deadline to fund parts of the federal government ends.
Where things stand: Lawmakers and President Trump still have not yet reached a deal to stave off a shutdown.
Asked if he would bring a bill with $1.6 billion in border security funding to the House, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy told reporters: “I’m not bringing any bill to the floor that does not have the support of the President — and we got to make sure it protects the border and the same time as it funds government.”