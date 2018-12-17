Government shutdown countdownBy Meg Wagner, Veronica Rocha, Brian Ries and Paul P. Murphy, CNN
Lawmakers say they'll go home for the holidays — even if there's a shutdown
From CNN's Phil Mattingly
If lawmakers can't reach a deal by midnight, parts of the government will shut down.
So what happens after that? Should the government shut down, most lawmakers who have spoken to CNN say they plan to go home for the holidays. They'll just be prepared to come back if any kind of compromise is reached.
But, that's problematic.
First, that they don’t see a quick resolution to this fight. President Trump has dug in. And the bill doesn't have majority support in the Senate.
Also, things often get resolved because lawmakers are bored and tired of staying in town. That ultimately helps lead to a compromises during impasses.
Some GOP senators can't get into the White House for their meeting with Trump
From CNN's Ted Barrett
As Senate Republicans head to the White House for a meeting with President Trump, a source, who asked not to be identified, tells CNN that “things are so chaotic at the White House that some Republican senators can’t get in because Secret Service didn’t even have time to clear them (or the staff who is driving them there!)”
Trump wants to use the nuclear option. This GOP senator says he won't support it.
President Trump is pushing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to use to so-called "nuclear option" and eliminate the 60-vote threshold needed to move forward on legislation.
Some Republican senators, such as Montana's Sen. Steve Daines, have been supportive of doing so.
Others Republicans, like outgoing Sen. Jeff Flake, are vocally opposed to it:
But remember: Despite President Trump's calls for the nuclear option, as long as McConnell is Senate majority leader, it will never happen.
He’s explicitly said more than a dozen times on the record that he won't.
McConnell also doesn't even have the votes in his caucus, as a number of his members are opposed to the nuclear option.
Trump has invited Senate Republicans to the White House
From CNN's Abby Phillip and Jeremy Diamond
President Trump has invited Senate Republicans to the White House, Sarah Sanders confirms to CNN.
The meeting, which Sanders said will focus on “the Funding Bill and the importance of Border Security," is set for 10:30 a.m. ET.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will attend.
This is how things will play out in the Senate today
From CNN's Ted Barrett and Manu Raju
The House last night passed a spending bill that includes $5 billion for President Trump's border wall. It's now heading to the Senate, ahead of tonight's midnight shutdown deadline.
Before going any further, understand the baseline here: the House-passed bill is dead in the U.S. Senate. It needs 60 votes to pass and it will fall well short of that. It’s a matter of when that happens, not if.
All that said, here’s the process today:
- Senate Majority Leader will schedule a vote to begin debate on the House-passed bill shortly after the Senate gavels in at noon.
- He would only need a simply majority to take the bill up, which in normal times he could get with GOP votes alone. But these are not normal times and a number of GOP senators have said they won’t be returning for these votes. So the House-passed bill could die then and there.
- If McConnell can get the simple majority to move onto the measure, he would then need 60 votes to cut off debate and move any further. He does not have 60 votes.
- So the measure dies then.
Again, it’s not a matter of if the House-passed bill will die in the Senate. It’s a matter of when.
What happens after that?
Well, President Trump has a pretty good read on things, per his Twitter account:
Trump's tweeting about the shutdown this morning. Here's why it matters.
From CNN's Phil Mattingly
President Trump has sent several tweets this morning about the looming partial government shutdown. He called on Senate leader Mitch McConnell to use the nuclear option, said there is "nothing better" than a wall, and declared, "Shutdown today if Democrats do not vote for Border Security!"
Here's why those tweets matter: It may sound odd to someone outside of Capitol Hill, but you can’t overstate the importance of the President’s tweets to a sizable chunk of the House Republican conference.
There are members who quite literally spend portions of their time trying to figure out how to garner a tweet. There are others who live in terror of a tweet. Leadership knows a single tweet can change the trajectory of a strategy or closed-door conference meeting. Even House Republican who lost in November — and have spoken an opposition to the president — acknowledge the power.
“It’s everything to our guys,” one GOP House member told CNN last night. “It’s kind of embarrassing when you think about it, but it’s not a vanity thing — it really matters that much back home in the districts.”
So with that in mind: Tweets like this make the House GOP move yesterday completely worth it to the members, even if it leads to a shut down:
Sarah Sanders reiterates Trump's call for the nuclear option in the Senate
From Allie Malloy
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders just spoke to reporters about the looming government shutdown. She called on Mitch McConnell to use the so-called “nuclear option” of 51 votes to push the wall funding money through the Senate (Trump just tweeted a similar statement).
Sanders did not provide a plan B if the Senate fails to pass the bill saying, “Let’s hope they don’t.”
Sanders said President Trump does not have a problem with McConnell’s handling of this but added that Trump would “love” to see the Senate use the 51 vote options.
But remember: This “nuclear option” will never happen as long as McConnell is leader. He’s explicitly said as much more than a dozen times on the record.
And even if he tried, he wouldn’t even have enough GOP votes to carry out the nuclear option since a number of his members are opposed as well.
Trump wants Mitch McConnell to use the nuclear option. That's not going to happen.
From CNN's Phil Mattingly and Manu Raju
President Trump, following comments from a few Republican Senators, tweeted that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell should move to change the Senate rules to require just a simple majority to move forward on legislation (the “nuclear option” to end the 60 vote threshold.)
To make this as clear as humanly possible: This will never happen as long as McConnell is leader. Period.
McConnell has explicitly said multiple times on the record that he won't. And even if he tried, he wouldn’t even have enough GOP votes to carry out the nuclear option since a number of his members are opposed as well.
So in short, this isn’t going to happen.
These 5 government entities would be affected by a partial shutdown
From CNN's Clare Foran
Washington is on the brink of a partial government shutdown, with funding set to expire for several key federal agencies tonight at midnight and no guarantee that lawmakers can come up with a plan that President Trump will support to extend the rapidly approaching deadline.
If lawmakers can't strike a deal with the President, there are a number of government entities that would be affected by a lapse in funding, including....
- The Department of Homeland Security
- The Justice Department
- The Interior Department
- The State Department
- The Department of Housing and Urban Development
Remember: If a shutdown were to take place, it would be limited in scope. That's because lawmakers have already funded roughly 75% of the federal government through September 2019.
Watch: What a government shutdown means for you