"We're going to have a shutdown": Trump blames Democrats in video tweet

In a video released on Twitter Friday evening, President Trump called for greater border security "with a wall or a slat fence or whatever you want to call it."

He later pointed the finger at Democrats: "We're going to have a shutdown. There's nothing we can do about that because we need the Democrats to give us their votes."

"Call it a Democrat shutdown. Call it whatever you want. But we need their help to get this approved," he added, 10 days after telling the Democrats in the Oval Office -- and Americans watching on television at home -- he would be "proud" to shut down the government over border security.

As a closing message, Trump said: "The shutdown hopefully will not last long."